Cassie's husband, Alex Fine: How I felt listening to her testimony against Diddy

After a grueling four days in which Cassie Ventura testified against rapper Sean Diddy Combs aka P Diddy, her husband has released a statement detailing the roller-coaster of emotions that he experienced as he sat in the courtroom listening to Cassie’s testimony.

Cassie took to the stand on Tuesday, May 13 all through to Friday, May 16 detailing her experience dating the disgraced rapper in the eye of the storm.

Alex Fine noted that the world has over the last few days witnessed his wife free herself from the past after years of hard work powered by her remarkable strength and determination to save herself from Diddy and the aftermath of their relationship that nearly broke her.

Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past

Acknowledging that speculation has been swirling online on how it must have felt to sit and listen to the harrowing testimony of Cassie’s encounter with Diddy and his freak offs, provided to the detail, Alex shared that he has felt profound anger, pride and overwhelming love at various points.

I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.

That the 38-year-old was eight months pregnant with their third children only made the experience even more special as she closed that chapter of her life with a compelling testimony that many hope will see justice served to victims of the rapper’s actions.

Cassie's testimony against P Diddy

Cassie’s on and off relationship with Diddy spanned 11 years and started in 2007 after she was signed to the rapper’s Bad Boy Records.

She provided details of how the rapper physically, sexually and mentally assaulted her during the life of their tragic relationship, including forcing her into "hundreds" of drug-fueled sex sessions with male escorts, known as "freak offs" with the rapper watching.

The rapper who is aged 55 watched the sexual acts and recorded them for future reference.

Diddy is facing charges of sex-trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution

Cassie closes chapter with powerful statement after testifying against P Diddy

Alex’s statement came within minutes of Cassie’s in which the RnB singer asked for privacy.

This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear.

For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received. I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.