Fans worried about Thee Pluto’s well-being after Instagram wipe

Popular Kenyan content creator Robert Ndegwa Kamau, famously known as Thee Pluto, has left his fans concerned after deleting all the content from his Instagram account on December 11.

The move, which came without any explanation, sparked speculation about the YouTuber’s well-being.

Pluto deletes all his Instagram content

Thee Pluto, whose Instagram account boasts over 700,000 followers, wiped his entire feed clean, leaving only his bio visible.

Fans immediately began questioning whether he is okay or if something is amiss, especially considering his previous struggles with mental health.

Pluto's past struggles

In April 2023, the content creator revealed that he was battling depression, asking his fans for prayers and support during a difficult time.

The father of two has faced significant public scrutiny in the past. His popular Thee Pluto Show, which often features controversial content, has been criticised by some as being stage-managed.

Additionally, US-based content creator Andrew Kibe has repeatedly targeted the 24-year-old, making allegations about his personal life, including claims that one of his children may not biologically be his.

Despite the criticism, Thee Pluto has maintained his focus on creating content and running his business ventures, including forex trading. His ability to rise above the negativity has made him a role model to many, but his sudden decision to erase his Instagram feed has raised fresh concerns.

Personal life

Thee Pluto is a father of two beautiful daughters, one with his ex-partner, Felicity Shiru, with whom he had a three-year relationship before their breakup earlier this year.

While the reasons for their separation were never made public, Felicity moved out of Thee Pluto’s mansion and now lives independently. She continues to share lifestyle content on her own platforms, often featuring her daughter.

Thee Pluto, on the other hand, has remained tight-lipped about his personal life, choosing to focus on his projects. This has led to speculation about whether the pressure of his public and personal life might be taking a toll.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Thee Pluto’s decision to delete his Instagram posts. While some expressed worry about his mental health, others defended his right to privacy, stating that he likely had valid reasons for his actions.