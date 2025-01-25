Jackie Matubia is ready for love: Here are 4 things she is looking for & her fears

Popular Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia has opened up on her hopes of finding love again, confirming that she is ready for love.

The actress explained in a video shared on her YouTube channel that while she had previously shut down possibility of romance in 2024, she has sinvce had a change of heart and is willing to give it another try.

Consequently, finding love again is among the list of her aspirations for the year 2025 with the mother of two confirming that she is receiving interest from potential lovers.

Matubia who had a dramatic fallout with fellow actor Blessing Lung’aho with whom she shares a child also appealed for prayers so that she may achieve this.

My people, this year, when you pray, when you say small prayers, tell God to remember Jackie Matubia. I am ready for love. I am ready to love again. I had said 2024 was Abadan kataan. I did not even want to hear the word love. But let's just say I am open in 2025, so send your CVs and say how much you love me.

Matubia's desires in next relationship & fears

Explaining her desires in her next relationship, Matubia noted that all she hopes for is a love that is "pure, secure, and real," adding that potential suitors are welcome.

And when it visits me, may it be pure, secure, real. If that is your resolution, I am sending you love, and may it be secure. May it be all you have ever dreamt of.

Acknowledging her current position as a single mother of two and the challenges that come with it, Matubia urged those interested in her to focus on her personal journey, the companionship and the amazing relationship that they can build together.