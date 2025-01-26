The family of the late media personality Njambi Koikai is keeping her legacy and memory alive, with her birthday being one of the many unique moments and ways to honour her legacy.

January 25, 2025 would have seen the bubbly media star turn 39 had death not struck last year and the family was intent on not letting the special day slip away.

Her younger sister, Barbara celebrated Njambi’s heavenly birthday with an emotional post in which she opened up on the depth of her loss following the media star’s death and how much she misses her.

Njambi's vibrant spirit lives on as sister honours her legacy

She shared a carousel of heartwarming photos that captured Njambi’s vibrant spirit, her lively personality and the positive influence she wielding during her lifetime that saw her touch many lives.

The captions celebrated her legacy, with Barabara hailing her as a queen who left unforgettable mark in the world.

Happy heavenly birthday to our queen, @jahmbykoikai♥️🎂. We celebrate the incredible life you lived and the unforgettable mark you left on this world.

She also affirmed Njambi’s immortality in her heart and through the legacy she left which the family is intent on keeping alive writing:

You are truly one in a million and will forever live in my heart… "Love you endlessly, bebe. Tunakupenda sanaaaa.

Natalie Githinji's tribute & special bond with Njambi

Former NRG radio host turned digital content creator Natalie Githinji who is also an endometriosis warrior and a close friend to Njambi also honoured her legacy with a beautiful reflection of the unique bond they shared.

The content creator shared a photo she took with the deceased five years ago, accompanying it with a broken heart emoji and a caption that conveyed the depth of her loss.

"I miss you,"read the caption.

Njambi died in June last year while receiving treatment in hospital after a brave battle with endometriosis