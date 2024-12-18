Martha Mwaipaja’s sister drops shocking claims about the singer in explosive video

Why are you lying like this? There are some things we don't know. Some of Martha's relatives have very bad hearts, which is why many are reluctant to introduce their siblings to the public because of such issues. Even the song 'Nifundishe Kunyamaza' speaks to me personally.



Don't make us believe that everyone who cries is telling the truth. If we had time to listen to the other side, we might stone that sister or mother, because why would she speak like this unless it's part of the devil's plan to tarnish a servant of God? I don't like this. Do your work and don't rely on your siblings. Your video is full of hatred, and God has denied you genuine tears.