Tom Daktari’s truth on deadbeat dad claims, how family reacted & candid advice

Tom Daktari has revealed how his family reacted to viral claims by a woman who claimed to have his child and labelled him a deadbeat dad in a video that did rounds on social media recently.

Addressing the matter for the first time, the content creator admitted that the claims were damaging with fans, family and friends reaching out to him urging him to care of his child.

“Nikaona watu wananiambia ati ‘wacha kujitetea, lelea mtoto.’ Ata baba yangu alinipigia kuniambia kama mtoto ni wangu nilee tu . Unajua mzazi hata hajui hayo ni mambo ya mtandao (People urged me to take care of the child and my father called me with the same advice, not knowing online theatrics),” he said.

Tom denies knowing woman behind deadbeat dad claims

The content creator clarified that he neither knows the woman behind the claims nor have they ever met and dismissed her allegations as theatrics to make waves on social media and garner followers by making sensational claims that are not only damaging but also unverified.

Tom's take on chasing clout using children

Attempting what may have gone through the woman’s brain, Tom noted that the lady in question may have randomly settled on him as the alleged father, cautioning people to stop using children to chase clout.

“ There is a lady, I don’t know her — she just woke up one day and took a photo with her child , then placed me next to them. It’s like this girl looked at her child and said, ‘This one could resemble Tom,'” he said.

He cautioned the public to be sensitive and responsible when sharing or reacting to matters involving children, maintaining that minors should not be used to chase clout online.

Mimi niliona tu watu ambao wananisupport online wakisema, ‘huyu fala alee mtoto, huyu pia halei mtoto’ hata hawajiulizi kama ni ukweli ama ni uongo. Nikawaambia wawache kuinvolve watoto kwa ambo ya clout. Nikaona watu wananiambia ati ‘wacha kujitetea leo mtoto’ ata baba yangu alinipigia kuniambia kama mtoto ni wangu nilee tu, unajua mzazi hata hajui hayo ni mambo ya mtandao (I saw people online remarking that I too is a deadbeat dad, urging me to take care of the child and stop defending myself. I told them to stop involving children in chasing clout on social media).

Why Tom Daktari did not take legal action

Taking legal action to establish the trusth, clear his name and hold the woman responsible and accountable for her action would have been a path chosen by many in such situations.

Although he was hurt and considered taking legal action, Tom chose to forgive, adding that he instead asked her to take down the video

“Niliskia vibaya, lakini I blocked them. I was to take action on the lady, but I decided against it. Nilimuongelesha nikamwambia kindly toa ii video. It does not make sense kwa sababu sikujui,” he explained.

Serving fresh content on relatable experiences in life with a touch of humour, Tom as amassed a reasonable following on social media.