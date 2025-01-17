Zuchu deletes Wasafi tag from bio as legal feud with Diamond’s media house heats up

Tanzanian songstress Zuhura Othman, popularly known as Zuchu, has unleashed her frustrations, accusing Wasafi Media—a platform owned by her boss and boyfriend Diamond Platnumz—of repeated harassment and bullying.

Speaking out on Instagram, the' Antenna' hitmaker expressed her dismay over the media house’s treatment of her, revealing that she has resorted to legal measures after her pleas for intervention fell on deaf ears.

Why Zuchu is taking legal action against Wasafi Media

On January 16, Zuchu took to Instagram to air her grievances, directly tagging Diamond Platnumz. She lamented the continued negative narratives allegedly pushed by the media house, stating that they have taken a toll on her mental and physical health.

Diamond Platnumz, Kwako kiongozi, kinachoendelea sasa mitandaoni kupitia maudhui ya kipindi chenu Mashamsham kimekuwa kama sehemu ya kuniumiza na kunididimiza kisanaa na kiafya ya mwili na akili.

While acknowledging the support and platform Wasafi has provided her in her career, Zuchu questioned the fairness of the ongoing harassment. She pointed out that while negative stories about her continue to surface, Diamond is not subjected to similar scrutiny.

Nimekua msanii wa taasisi mwenye kasi na mwenye kuipambania kazi yangu licha ya uwekezaji unaofanywa na kampuni yenu sikatai ni jambo kubwa na la kheri kumkomboa binti mwenye kipaji kwa kumuwekezea. Lakini nauliza Je, ni haki hiko kutumika kama silaha kwangu?



Au niliwakosea nini mpaka kufikia kunifanyia Bullying na harassment hizi. Nasibu familia yako wana baya langu lipi ambalo wanaona ni haki wao hata wakiwa na mahojiano binafsi kutokueka stara ya mambo yangu, na huwa wanahakikisha hawakuharibii wewe bali mimi.

Zuchu further disclosed that her attempts to address the issue directly with Diamond and Wasafi Media’s leadership were unsuccessful. She said she had no choice but to seek legal intervention while leaving the ultimate judgment to God.

Nishaomba Sana kwako kama kiongozi lakini mara nyingi maombi yangu hugonga mwamba na kunatengenezwa Content za kusudio la kunivunjia heshima, Kuniumiza na kuharibu afya yangu ya akili. Mimi ni binti na mwanamziki pia, sijawahi kuona media yoyote inaniharras kama ambavyo media ya taasisi yenu mmekua mkifanya. Sina cha kuwafanya kikubwa nyinyi ni wenye Nguvu Na mimi Namshitakia Mwenye Ukuu.

Zuchu addresses relationship rumours

In a separate post, Zuchu dismissed claims that she has ever pressured Diamond Platnumz to marry her. She clarified that Diamond is free to pursue relationships with other women.

“Si lazima mimi kuolewa na Nasibu. Sijawai kumshikia bastola wala kumteka. Ana haki ya kwenda kokote anakoridhika,” she stated.

This clarification follows a string of past incidents where her romantic links with Diamond were a focal point of conversations on Wasafi Media.

Wasafi FM host Juma Lokole responds

Responding to Zuchu’s allegations, Mashamsham host Juma Lokole defended the show’s content, stating that their discussions are purely professional and based on trending topics.

Zuchu relax my dear. Mi nakupenda sana. Yaliyopita si ndwele maisha yaendelee, hii ni kazi. Kiti hiki nimekikalia kwa sababu ya umbea, sina kazi ingine... Hakuna sehemu tumemsema vibaya Zuchu. Hii segemnet ya umbea inagusa vile vitu ambavyo vinatokea mitandaoni.



Hatutungi vichwani mwetu... Huwa tunabalance story ndio tusipendelee upande moja. Tunamzungumzia kila mtu. Kwa nini ikifika kwa Zuchu lazima atuposti mitandaoni? Hata Diamond huwa tunamwongelea kila siku lakini hakuna hata siku moja ametuposti.

Lokole also referenced instances when Zuchu publicly confirmed her relationship with Diamond, even citing a past interview where she allegedly joked about printing campaign T-shirts to urge Diamond to marry her.

He oncluded by urging Zuchu to stay calm and assured her that no one at Wasafi Media harbours ill intentions against her.

Swala la ndoa kuomba kuolewa na Diamond, ikifika utaolewa tu. Mungua akisema yes haipingiki. Pia sisi tunakuombea heri. Hakuna mtu anayekuombea baya.

Zuchu removes Wasafi tag

In a noticeable move, Zuchu has since removed the tag 'Wasafi signee' from her Instagram bio, sparking speculation about her relationship with the label.

Diamond Platnumz, who has yet to address the situation publicly, is now under pressure to mediate and provide clarity on the matter.

Fans react

The unfolding drama has left fans divided. While some sympathise with Zuchu’s plight and commend her for taking a stand, others feel she may have overreacted, considering Wasafi Media’s coverage extends to all public figures associated with the label.