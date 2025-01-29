Esma Khan, the elder sister of Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz, has bravely shared the deeply emotional story of losing her firstborn child, Osman, who passed away at the tender age of seven.

During an Instagram Live session, Esma opened up about the painful experience that has remained largely unspoken, revealing the raw emotions she felt as she watched her son pass away in hospital.

Esma narrates how her son died

Esma described Osman as a beautiful and caring child who resembled her in many ways.

Ningekuwa na mtoto wa kiume mkubwa sana.. Sa hii angekuwa na miaka 23. Nilimpemda lakini Mungu alimpenda zaidi. Alikuwa mtoto wangu wa kwanza kabisa. Alikuwa anaitwa osman. Alikuwa ni mtoto mzuri sana. Alinifuatwa mi kila kitu. Alikuwa mweupe sana. Na sasa hivi ningekuwa nasuluhisha ugomvi wa wakwe zangu lakini kwa bahati mbaya...

She shared that Osman was diagnosed with sickle cell disease, a condition that required him to be under regular medical care.

She would take him to the clinic frequently for treatment and he was on daily medication. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, Esma revealed that Osman’s condition worsened when his lungs began to fail.

Alipata ugonjwa wa sickle cell. Nilikuwa naenda clinic mara nyingi sana. Alikuwa anatumia dose ya kila siku. Basi alifariki Kairuki. Kuna siku aliumwa tukaenda hospitali tukalzawa wiki.



Tukaambiwa ukinywa dawa maini yako yanaharibika. Kwa hivo maini yake yaliharibika, figo na akafariki. Alifaiki namuona. Nakumbuka sauti yake alikuwa analalamika, kuna watu wananifuata, wanakuja...

In what she described as a devastating and surreal moment, she remembered her son’s last words: 'Tumeshafeli' (We have failed).

Esma says she couldn’t fully understand what was happening at the time but now, looking back, the memory still haunts her.

“It was so painful. I don’t like talking about it because it still hurts. He was my firstborn, and he passed away when he was only seven years old,” Esma admitted, fighting back tears as she spoke of the pain she continues to carry with her.

Esma on terminating ex hubby's child

In 2021, after her three month marriage with Maulid came to an end, Esma revealed that she intentionally terminated a three month pregnancy.

She confessed that, at the time, she was not in love with the businessman and had entered the marriage for the luxury it offered. She explained that the idea of having a child did not fit into her plans, and she ultimately decided to abort the pregnancy.