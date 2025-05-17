Full list of journalists awarded at the 2025 AJEA Awards as new stars emerge

It was a celebration of excellence at the 2025 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) with journalists who continue to leave a mark in their trade feted.

Rising stars as well as established names claimed their spots at the awards that have since expanded from the initial scope of mainstream media to include digital journalist.

The awards gala which went own at the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi saw outstanding journalists behind compelling and impactful stories celebrated for their exceptional achievements and professionalism in the media.

Journalists from Nation Media Group, Royal Media Services, Radio Africa Group and Standard Media Group are among those that scooped awards in various categories with emphasis on recognising quality journalism across all media platforms.

List of winners

Agriculture and Food Security Reporting - Ibrahim Karanja (NMG) Animal Welfare Reporting - Hajj Kibwanga (Standard Group) & Evans Barnabas Asiba (RMS) Best Television Production - Smriti Vidyarthi (ex-NMG) Best Radio Production - Geoffrey Otieno (Sifa FM) Best Investigative Reporting - Cynthia Gichiri (Africa Uncensored) Digital Economy & Innovation Reporting - Paul Nyambura (Inooro TV) Environment, Restoration, Blue Economy & Climate Change Reporting - Lilys Njeru (NMG) Financial & Business Reporting - Kevin Omollo (Lake Region Bulletin) Gender & Inclusivity Reporting - Angela Oketch (NMG) Governance & Development Reporting - Rose Wangui (NMG) Health & Substance Abuse Reporting - Brygettes Ngana (NMG) National Cohesion Developing Story Reporting - Alela Linda (TV47) Podcast of the Year - Francis Ngala (KBC) Photojournalist of the Year - Sila Kiplagat (NMG) Press Freedom Award - Africa Uncensored & Amnesty International Sports Reporting - Damaris Kiilu (Radio Africa) & George Ajowi (Radio France International) Tourism Reporting - Charles Muthoni (TV47) Videographer of the Year - Jocelyn Ngatambu (Standard Group) Journalist(s) of the Year - Brygettes Ngana (NMG) and Sam Doe

Celebration of excellence and impact

Organised by the Media Council of Kenya, AJEA celebrates journalistic excellence with a focus on ethics, professionalism, and impactful storytelling.

The inaugural award was held in 2012, with AJEA becoming a key part of the World Press Freedom Day in the country.