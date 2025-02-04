Heartbreaking story of why Kennedy Rapudo's dad took his own life

I'm someone who has learned to know how to cope up with pain CU my mom died right before he died um I I never accepted it for a long time and then after some time my dad died and it was a different kind of death because it was suicide for him cuz he was dealing with so much that he was not able to explain to me.



But now when my brother died years later then I think that's when it caught up with me. I'm this guy who's sort of a g like, but for my brother it was very very difficult to be intact and it really broke me and that's when I opened up and accepted what had happened in the in the past and it is what it is.