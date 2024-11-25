The Kenyan film industry is mourning the loss of celebrated actress Eillen Otieno, fondly known as Senje.

The news was first shared by Sinema Focus Ke on their Instagram account on November 24. "Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Eillene Otieno who passed away yesterday due to complications from a leg infection," the post read.



On November 25, journalist Abdikarim Hussein, disclosed that Otieno, best known for her memorable role in the Showmax thriller Igiza, passed away due to complications arising from a leg infection.