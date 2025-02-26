Inside Diana Marua's lavish car collection worth Sh77M

Diana Marua and her husband Bahati are undoubtedly one of Kenya's most extravagant celebrity couples.

Their luxurious lifestyle, as seen on social media, showcases expensive designer outfits, lavish vacations, and, most notably, an enviable collection of high-end cars.

If everything they flaunt is as real as it appears, Bahati has set a high bar when it comes to showering his wife with love—especially on their anniversaries.

Over the years, he has gone all out, gifting Diana breathtaking rides that leave her (and their fans) in awe.

Let’s take a look at the fleet that has cemented her new title: ‘Bibi ya Tajiri’ (The Wife of a Wealthy Man).

The Sh45 Million G-Wagon Brabus

For their 8th wedding anniversary in February 2025, Bahati took things to a whole new level. Not only did he gift Diana a 42-unit apartment, Sh8 million in cash, a tattoo of her name on his arm, and even a car for her father, but he also surprised her with her dream car—a customised G-Wagon Brabus.

This high-performance luxury SUV, based on the Mercedes G63 AMG, is a status symbol among global celebrities.

Originally designed as a military vehicle, the G-Wagon evolved into an off-road powerhouse and, eventually, a high-end luxury ride. Bahati ensured Diana’s Brabus was customised in pink, with her name boldly inscribed on it.

With a price tag of around Sh45 million, this car screams power, elegance, and pure class. No wonder fans believe that if anyone deserves the ‘Bibi ya Tajiri’ title in Kenya, it’s Diana.

Range Rover Vogue Autobiography

In 2023, during their 7th wedding anniversary, Bahati pulled another grand gesture. The businessman flew Diana in a helicopter to an undisclosed location, where he unveiled a blue Range Rover Vogue Autobiography.

The moment she saw the car, Diana was left speechless, covering her mouth as she fought back tears.

The UK-made luxury SUV, valued at around Sh18 million, is a symbol of sophistication, featuring: Height control for a smooth ride, premium leather interior and advanced memory seats for ultimate comfort

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX

Back in 2022 February, Bahati surprised Diana with a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX worth around Sh5 million.

This SUV, popular among high-ranking officials, offers a balance of luxury and practicality, making it a perfect family car.

This Valentine's Day gift added yet another luxurious touch to her ever-growing garage.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

In October 2020, Diana was left emotional after Bahati gifted her a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, valued at around Sh 9 million.

This mid-size luxury SUV, known for its sleek design, spacious interior, and cutting-edge technology, is a favourite among celebrities.

It was yet another milestone in the couple’s long list of extravagant gifts and over-the-top surprises.

The ‘Bibi ya Tajiri’ Lifestyle: Real Love or Just Grand Gestures?

Bahati and Diana’s relationship has always been a spectacle—filled with romantic gestures, social media drama, and an undeniable display of wealth.

While some critics question whether it’s all for clout, one thing is certain—Bahati has mastered the art of gifting, and Diana Marua is truly living her dream life.

And Aunty madoo is the ultimate queen of reactions, always delivering an over-the-top response, no matter the size or type of the gift!