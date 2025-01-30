Lydia Wanjiru applies law of detachment to end relationship with boyfriend amid infidelity claims

Kenyan digital content creator Lydia Wanjiru and her boyfriend Frank Doso have officially parted ways.

The couple, who publicly shared their love sstory sometimes, are now at the centre of breakup with reports suggesting infidelity as the main cause.

Frank Doso’s apology

Frank took to Instagram Stories to express his heartbreak and regret over losing Lydia. In his emotional post, he admitted to making a mistake by choosing temporary pleasure over the solid relationship he had with her.

He confessed that he deeply misses Lydia but feels that reaching out to her directly would only be a disturbance. His apology seemed to be an attempt to take responsibility for his actions, but it remains unclear whether he cheated as suggested.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Lydia has already unfollowed Frank on Instagram—a modern-day sign that she is cutting ties for good.

Lydia Wanjiru’s response

Lydia, who has often used her platform to give relationship advice to women, also addressed the situation on her social media. However, she made it clear that she would not be sharing details of what exactly led to the breakup.

She expressed disappointment and disgust over how the relationship ended but stated that she was not heartbroken—just disappointed. According to her, everyone should be responsible for their own actions and face the consequences of their choices.

She urged people to stop asking for details, stating that enough information was already available online for those who wanted to ‘sip the tea.’

I've been heartbroken so many times in the past and I don't think I'm capable of investing emotionally to a point where I'd be hurt.



I'm just disappointed and disgusted with how it ended and it's not on me! Kila mtu ni mzima na abebe msalaba wake. And those asking me to share what happened, I won't. There's enough information online so jitafutie chai ukunywe na maisha iendelee.

Lessons from breakup

Lydia used the moment to reflect on dating and relationships, reminding her followers that one cannot truly hide their real self for long. She emphasised the importance of being on the lookout for red flags and staying open to change.

Her message suggested that dating is meant to reveal a person's true character before making bigger commitments, and when things go wrong, it is better to move on than hold onto false hope.

You can only trust that someone is who they say they are and their immediate actions. How they move later is not your fault nor cross to carry. Kila mtu na mzigo ya consequences za chaguo lake.



After all, isn't that why people date before higher commitments? And they say one cannot hide their true self for long. That's why you should always be on the lookout for red flags and ready for change! Awinjo?

Closed chapter

Whether or not they will ever reconnect remains uncertain, but for now, Lydia has made it clear—she is moving forward, and the past is exactly where it belongs.