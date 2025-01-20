Pritty Vishy’s stunning body transformation after 3 months on Ozempic

Kenyan content creator and influencer, Pritty Vishy, has made remarkable progress on her weight loss journey, shedding a significant amount of weight in just three months.

Since beginning her journey in October 2024, Pritty has been documenting her transformation, inspiring many along the way.

Decision to use Ozempic

Pritty’s decision to use Ozempic, a medication designed to help with weight loss, came after years of online criticism and hurtful comments.

In a YouTube video posted on 22 October, the 23-year-old influencer opened up about how the negative remarks she received on social media motivated her to make a change.

She weighed 112kg when she first started, and the emotional toll of the insults drove her to take action.

Weight loss progress in 3 months

In the months following her decision to use Ozempic, Pritty has shared her progress regularly with her followers.

While receiving weekly injections, she has also been consistent with her gym routines and other exercises, as showcased in her videos.

The results are visible, with her belly fat noticeably reduced and her overall physique looking more toned.

As of her most recent update, Pritty has lost 23kg, dropping from 112kg to 89kg in just three months.

She is confident that this is just the beginning of her journey. She aims to achieve a seamless body and has made it clear that she won’t stop until she gets there.

Fans have expressed admiration for her commitment and openness, applauding her consistency and resilience.

Sandra Dacha joins list of celebrities using Ozempic

Pritty Vishy is not alone in using Ozempic for weight loss. Fellow Kenyan celebrity, actress Sandra Dacha, has also revealed that she has been using the medication since September 2023.

Sandra, who began her journey weighing 152kg, shared that she has been losing approximately one kilogram per week since starting the treatment.