Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Kabu has publicly demanded her husband, Simon Kabu, reveal the identity of a young woman caught in a viral video that has dominated online conversations for the past 24 hours.

The video showsa woman belived to be Sarah in a heated altercation, forcefully pushing the woman out of her house as her husband intervenes to stop her.

Viral video sparks controversy

The woman in question maintained her composure throughout the incident.

Speculation about the woman’s identity spread rapidly, with initial reports suggesting she was Sarah’s househelp. However, Sarah swiftly denied these claims, accusing unnamed individuals of orchestrating a paid campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Sarah speaks out

In response to the speculation, Sarah released a statement, shedding light on the situation. She dismissed allegations that the woman was her househelp and shared a video showing her new residence in an upscale Nairobi neighbourhood.

In the video, she introduced her two long-serving househelps, whom she described as part of her family.

Using a biblical analogy, Sarah also revealed that she left her matrimonial home, and likened it to 'Egypt' or “Pharaoh’s house' — a place she described as oppressive.

“There is a girl saying she is my housegirl; I beat her up at my former house... at Pharaoh's house, or do I say Egypt? She claims I beat her before I moved here,” Sarah said while speaking to her current househelps, who appeared unaware of the controversy.

Who leaked the CCTV footage?

Adding another layer to the drama, Sarah questioned the source of the leaked video, which appears to have been captured by CCTV cameras in her former home.

She pointed fingers at her husband, Simon, stating he was the only one with the password and access to the footage.

Even I want to know who leaked it. And I want my husband to tell us who that woman is because he is the one with the CCTV password.

Simon Kabu, however, has yet to address the accusations directly. In a cryptic social media post, he shared multiple heart emojis, leaving fans puzzled about his stance on the matter.

His response has only fuelled further speculation and debate among their followers.

Marriage under public scrutiny

The Kabus’ marital issues have often played out in the public eye, making this latest incident another chapter in their tumultuous relationship.

Fans and social media users have been divided in their reactions to the video. Some have expressed sympathy for Sarah, praising her courage to speak out and demand answers.

Others, however, have criticised the public airing of their marital woes, calling for the couple to resolve their issues privately.