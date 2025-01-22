Singer Vivian embraces new chapter with second pregnancy

Vivian Wambui, popularly known as Vivian Kenya, has delighted her fans with exciting news of her second pregnancy.

The singer, who resides in the United States, shared her joyous update on social media on 22 January, alongside behind-the-scenes footage of her new song, Zima Moto.

Fresh start for Vivian: New music, new energy!

This announcement marks a significant chapter in Vivian’s life as she embraces a fresh start, complete with renewed energy.

The pregnancy news was revealed through a video post on her social media platforms. Dressed in a fitted outfit that highlighted her heavily pregnant belly, Vivian appeared radiant while showcasing clips from her upcoming song.

Since the beginning of the week, Vivian has been teasing Zima Moto, which, judging from the released snippets, appears to have inspirational undertones.

The video announcement comes after Vivian made a bold decision to clear her Instagram account, symbolising a new beginning in her personal and professional life.

Fans have flooded her posts with congratulatory messages, wishing her well on her motherhood journey and celebrating her new chapter.

Relationship with Sam West

Vivian’s personal life has often been in the spotlight, particularly her past relationship with motivational speaker Sam West.

The two were a prominent couple in the public eye, with their love story capturing widespread attention in 2017. Sam proposed to Vivian live on television, less than a year after they started dating.

However, their relationship faced challenges, and Sam eventually decided to end it. In past interviews, Vivian reflected on their breakup, acknowledging that unresolved issues and unmet expectations contributed to the split.

"He left with a lot of anger, and I think it’s because some of his expectations were not met. At some point, I stopped being his ideal woman," Vivian shared.

She noted that while she initially believed Sam needed time, she later realised he was exploring his own path.

Vivian has also dismissed rumours that their separation was due to her inability to have children with him. She clarified that their initial plan as a couple was to integrate their children from previous relationships before expanding their family further.

Moving forward with resilience

Since her split with Sam, Vivian has focused on personal growth and self-discovery. Despite her public profile, she has maintained a private approach to her relationships, not introducing any partner as her boyfriend or husband.

This period has seen her evolve artistically and personally, culminating in her recent announcement of both new music and impending motherhood.