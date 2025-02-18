We did our best to save Azziad – Adrian Morgan speaks out

Adrian Morgan, the alleged boyfriend of content creator Azziad Nasenya, has spoken out in defence of his partner after she faced intense scrutiny and online bullying in recent weeks.

The drama began after accusations surfaced that Nasenya had been involved in some financial mismanagement , including claims of borrowing money without repayment.

These allegations, made by various social media influencers, have sparked heated debates across platforms, particularly TikTok.

In a video shared on social media, Adrian addressed the growing wave of online hate and defended both himself and Azziad against the toxic environment that has come with the accusations.

The actor, known for his low-key lifestyle, made it clear that he doesn’t usually get involved in online drama or controversies. However, the intensity of the situation left him with no choice but to speak out.

“Hey guys, so this has been going on for too long and it’s becoming unbearable,” Adrian began in his video.

He continued to express his frustration with the hateful comments that have been directed at him, Azziad, and their relationship.

“Some of you, not all, some of you are coming to my page with hateful comments, abusive words, and I’m just wondering like, what have I done wrong? I stay minding my own business. I’ve never offended someone online,” Adrian added.

He also said that Azziad’s close friends and family have done everything in their power to support her.

“The day she speaks about it she will put all of you to shame especially those saying that her friends and family or me are not helping her. That is the day you get to know we did our best to try and save her from this situation,” he said.

The actor made a strong point about the nature of social media and the harmful impact of online bullying .

According to him, the rise of TikTok influencers and the widespread toxicity they bring have made the platform less enjoyable.

He mentioned that TikTok was once a space for fun and entertainment, but now, for many, it has become a place for negative and unkind behaviour.

Adrian went on to explain that while he wanted to share more about the situation and clear the air, he could not reveal the details as it was not his story to tell.

He expressed sadness over this, as he wanted to defend Azziad and provide the full context to her followers. “It’s not my story to tell, and the fact that it’s not my story to tell is what makes me sad,” he said.

Despite the ongoing hate, Adrian remained optimistic, asserting that Azziad would eventually bounce back stronger from this situation.

He also expressed hope that one day, when she feels ready, Azziad will be able to share her side of the story with the public .

Toxicity on TikTok

He also took the opportunity to address the younger generation of TikTok users, urging them to stop spreading hate and instead create a positive environment.

He highlighted the importance of protecting the online space for the sake of younger users who are more vulnerable to such attacks.

“Just try to create a safe space for your children, your nephews, your nieces, your relatives,” Adrian said, warning that one day, the tables could turn and these individuals might be the ones facing similar online harassment.

Adrian’s message also touched on the emotional toll of cyberbullying, stressing that it could lead to serious mental health consequences, including depression.

“You don’t know what people are going through. Please, let’s try and make TikTok a safe space,” he urged.