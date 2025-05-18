Nairobi makes it to 2025 global travel hotlist & TripAdvisor’s highlights

Nairobi has been named among the world’s trending travel destinations for 2025, cementing its spot as a leading destination for business and leisure travel globally.

The city is a global center of culture filled with unmissable travel experiences that live up to the expectations and hype of travelers.

The recognition by Trip Advisor highlights the variety that Nairobi offers to travelers, ranging from wildlife to museums, entertainment and unique shopping experience that have made it a premier tourist destination.

Known as the safari capital of Africa, Nairobi is an energetic, modern city that serves as a fascinating introduction to both wildlife and nightlife. Music clubs pulse with life, shops and markets bustle, and a mélange of restaurants will tempt your palate in this former Maasai watering hole.

Top sights include the Karen Blixen Museum, Giraffe Centre and the black rhinos of Nairobi National Park. The compact city center is safe to walk in and taxis make other areas accessible.

Other highlights of the safari capital of Africa include a vibrant culture, matatu graffiti, mouth-watering cuisines.

Cultural dances at the bomas of Kenya and the traditional dwellings of Kenya ‘s communities are also popular with travelers who also get to enjoy traditional cuisines.

Kenya also boasts of world-renowned tourists attractions such as the pristine white sandy beaches of the coast, national parks teeming with wildlife, beautiful scenery geographical features and historical sites that are easily accessible from the city due to the well-developed infrastructure in the country.

Trip Advisor's world’s trending travel destinations for 2025

The list that was arrived at based on user feedback over the past year is the latest recognition for Kenya’s capital that has received several others in the recent past and consolidated its place as the preferred choice for tourists, leisure travelers and businesses.

Other cities that made it to the list are Osaka (Japan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bogota (Colombia), and Manama (Bahrain).

Auckland Central in New Zealand, Singapore, Kyoto in Japan, Doha in Qatar, Seoul in South Korea, Banff in Canada, Casablanca in Morocco, and Giza in Egypt. Jeju Island in South Korea, Santiago in Chile, Johannesburg in South Africa, the Island of Malta, Luzon in the Philippines were also listed among the world’s trending travel destinations for 2025.Other destinations that made it to the list are Hong Kong, Lima in Peru, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Medellin in Colombia, and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Wildlife and Tourism CS Rebecca Miano reacts

Cabinet Secretary for Wildlife and Tourism, Rebecca Miano celebrated the recognition, noting that it reinforces Kenya position as a premier global tourist destination.

A big Amen on a Sunday! Nairobi has been listed as a trending travel destination as of 2025, reinforcing Kenya as a premier global tourist destination.

Nairobi’s steady rise is backed by strategic investments by the government and intentional branding of Kenya as a leading destination.

Magical Kenya & Nairobi's steady rise

Travelers who have experienced magical Kenya and the thrill of Nairobi have provided reviews that have seen the Nairobi bag subsequent recognition.

Kenya’s capital staked its claim in 2024, emerging as the best city to visit in the latest ranking by global travel firm, Lonely Planet.

Nairobi beat Paris (France), Montreal (Canada) Mostar (Bosnia), Philadelphia to emerge top in the firm’s “Best in Travel 2024” cities ranking.