Here’s what makes the explosive new GTA 6 trailer unmissable [VIDEO]

Rockstar Games has once again captivated the gaming world with the surprise release of the second official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) on May 6, 2025.

This highly anticipated follow-up to the first trailer, which debuted over a year ago, offers fans an exciting and detailed look at the game’s protagonists, setting, and gameplay.

It has also reignited enthusiasm despite the recent delay of the game’s release to May 26, 2026.

The new trailer introduces players to the dual protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a couple whose story evokes the infamous outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.

The narrative centres on their struggle after a heist goes wrong, plunging them into a sprawling criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida.

Forced to rely on each other, they navigate the perilous and vibrant underworld of Vice City, Rockstar’s modern reimagining of Miami, which features lush Everglades and Caribbean-inspired islands.

Visually, the trailer is a feast for the eyes. It showcases Rockstar’s cutting-edge graphics engine with stunning urban and natural environments, from neon-lit nightclubs to detailed city streets and dynamic weather effects.

The game promises to deliver the largest and most dynamic open world in the series’ history, with immersive gameplay elements including heists, shootouts, vehicle chases, and exploration by land, sea, and air.

One of the most exciting revelations is the return of a classic GTA character, Phil Cassidy, a redneck arms dealer familiar to fans from previous titles such as GTA: Vice City and GTA III.

His appearance, firing guns atop “Phil’s Ammu Nation,” hints at nostalgic ties to the franchise’s past while integrating into the new storyline.

This nod to longtime players has been met with enthusiastic reactions across social media and fan communities.

The trailer’s soundtrack features “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters, adding a retro yet timeless vibe that complements the game’s vibrant and chaotic atmosphere.

The official platforms confirmed for launch are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no PC version available at release, consistent with Rockstar’s previous launch strategies for the series.

Despite the excitement generated by the trailer, Rockstar’s announcement of the game’s delay to May 2026 means fans will have to wait longer for the full experience.

However, the rich storytelling, detailed world-building, and impressive visuals showcased in the trailer suggest that the wait will be worthwhile.

In summary, the GTA VI second trailer delivers a compelling blend of narrative depth, nostalgic callbacks, and technical prowess.

It sets the stage for what promises to be a landmark entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, expanding the franchise’s legacy with fresh characters, a sprawling open world, and intense, cinematic gameplay.