March, a month dedicated to celebrating women's achievements, provides the perfect backdrop to reflect on the remarkable journey of Catherine Ndereba, a Kenyan marathon legend.

But her story isn't a solitary triumph; it's woven into the rich tapestry of Kenyan women's athletic history, a lineage that began with the pioneering spirit of three women at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Before Ndereba captivated the world with her signature headscarf and sunglasses that became synonymous with marathon dominance, Kenyan women were quietly breaking barriers.

The 1968 Olympics marked a watershed moment. For the first time, three Kenyan women – Tecla Chemabwai, Lydia Stephens-Oketch, and Sarah Chepchirchir – stepped onto the global stage.

Though their performances didn't yield medals, their presence ignited a flame, proving that Kenyan women possessed the talent and determination to compete internationally. They were the seeds of change, the pioneers who paved the way for future generations of Kenya’s women distance running queens.

Fast forward to the late 20th and early 21st centuries, Catherine Ndereba emerged as a beacon of excellence.

One of the most decorated female marathoners

Born in 1972, she rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most decorated female marathon runners of all time. Her career, marked by unwavering focus, relentless resilience, and a quiet determination, offers invaluable lessons for aspiring female athletes worldwide .

Ndereba's journey was not without its challenges. Like many athletes, she faced the grueling demands of training, the pressure of competition, and the inevitable setbacks. But what set her apart was her ability to navigate these obstacles with grace and fortitude.

She didn't just run marathons; she conquered them. She also broke through barriers.

For example, Ndereba’s fastest marathon time was her 2001 world record run in Chicago. Just seven days after Japan’s Olympic champion Naoko Takahashi had breached the 2:20 barrier with a landmark 2:19:46 clocking in Berlin, Ndereba flew to a finishing time of 2:18:47 in the US windy city to not only break the 2:20 hour barrier for women but also set a world record.

According to Ndereba: "Takahashi’s run in Berlin made it so much easier for me... It was like she broke a barrier. Before, women didn't think we could go under 2:20. In future, the next generation will run under 2:18. Maybe they will break 2:15 one day."

Note that women have not only broken through 2:15 but also 2:10 as the current world record is 2:09:56 held by Kenyan, Ruth Chepng'etich. Thus, Ndereba was a breaker of major barriers herself.

Ndereba's made the most unpopular decision of her career as a new mom

When her daughter, Jane, turned one, she left her at home in Nairobi with her husband, Anthony Maina, for three months each year.

Setting up base in Norristown, Pennsylvania, and spending a quarter of her year competing on the US road-racing circuit attracted criticism back home.

"If you don't have anything to sacrifice, you don't have anything to gain," Ndereba said. "This is my career. There is no way you can tell one of your kids not to go ahead with his or her career."

Jane was 10, old enough to accompany her mother on her travels, when Ndereba emerged victorious from a grueling thriller of a World Championship marathon race in the stifling heat and humidity of Osaka in 2007. A daughter witnessing the mother win gold was a fulfillment of years of hard work and personal as well as family sacrifice.

Catherine Ndereba's success and legacy

By the time Catherine Ndereba retired at the age of 41 , she had distinguished herself as Kenya’s two-time world marathon champion, two-time Olympic silver medalist, former world record holder, won four Boston Marathons and two Chicago Marathons.

Given her long reign at the top of the world, Ndereba at her retirement said, "I have done enough duty for my country, and I am now handing over the baton to Edna Kiplagat [the 2011 and 2013 marathon world champion] and others to also play their part”.

Thus, Catherine the great, one of the world’s most dominant runners in the first decade of the 21st century, gracefully exited the stage but her reputation, her success and fortitude continue to inspire many.

The legacy of Ndereba’s marathon dominance in Kenya was on full display as Ruth Chepng'etich of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon in a stunning time of 2:09:56, a world record in October 2024.

She broke the previous record, 2:11:53, run by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia at the Berlin Marathon in 2023, by 1:56. In running sub-2:10, Chepng'etich broke a barrier many thought would never be broken. She averaged 4:57.4 per mile.

Lessons for young female athletes

Catherine Ndereba's career offers a wealth of lessons for young female athletes, particularly in the areas of patience, resilience, and focus:

Patience is a virtue

Success doesn't happen overnight. Ndereba's journey was a testament to the importance of patience and perseverance.

She understood that building a successful athletic career takes time, dedication, and a willingness to put in hard work. Young athletes should embrace the process, focus on long-term goals, and celebrate small victories along the way.

Resilience is key

Setbacks are inevitable in any athletic career. Ndereba's ability to bounce back from challenges and learn from her mistakes is a testament to her resilience.

Young athletes should develop a growth mindset, view failures as opportunities for learning, and never give up on their dreams.

Focus on the goal

Ndereba's unwavering focus on her goals was a key factor in her success. She remained disciplined and committed to her training, even when faced with distractions and challenges. Young athletes should learn to prioritise their goals, eliminate distractions, and stay focused on what they want to achieve.

Embrace the journey

The journey to success is just as important as the destination. Ndereba's career was a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and a love for the sport.

Young athletes should embrace the challenges and rewards of their athletic journey and find joy in the process of pursuing their dreams.

Learn from the pioneers

The foundation laid by the women of the 1968 Kenyan Olympic team is vital. They displayed that woman could compete. Young women should learn from the strong foundation and build upon it.

'The Great Enda Walk' with Catherine Ndereba

Enda Athletic, in celebrating Catherine Ndereba, acknowledges the power of her story and the enduring legacy of Kenyan women in athletics. Her life embodies the spirit of resilience, focus, and dedication that defines true champions.

Beyond her remarkable athletic career, Ndereba has also made a significant impact through her philanthropic efforts. She has actively participated in numerous charitable initiatives, with a particular emphasis on advancing education and healthcare in underprivileged communities across Kenya.

Indeed, her dedication to giving back and creating a positive impact in the lives of others has cemented her legacy as a true role model, earning her the respect and admiration of the global running community.

By sharing her story, we hope to inspire a new generation of female athletes, and young girls, to pursue their dreams with passion and determination, building upon the foundations laid by the pioneers of 1968 and the queen of the marathon, Catherine Ndereba.

Catherine will be celebrating women's strength under the theme “Honoring Women’s Strength & Spirit” at The Great Walk on Saturday, 29th March 2025, at the Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary (Moitoni Block, Section 1) from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.