Profile of Nelius Mukami Mwaura & her initiatives that are impacting lives

Nelius Mukami Rwamba Mwaura, the wife of Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura is a dedicated maternal health advocate who continues to make a mark in the lives of many through her foundation.

While some may know her as the spouse of a high-ranking government official, Mukami has curved a niche for herself in business, lifestyle blogging and philanthropy away from the shadows of her husband with an impressive career.

Rising above personal challenges and boldly sharing her experience while inspiring many, Mukami is creating change in her small way that is impacting many lives.

Education & career

She is an alumnus of Kambui Girls High School where she wrote her national examinations and proceeded to the University of Nairobi in 2009, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology.

She also enrolled for her Master of Arts in International Relations in the same institution.

She started off as an intern at Transparency International-Kenya, rising through the ranks to the role of Deputy Programme Officer -Governance and Policy Programme.

After close to two years at Transparency International, Mukami joined Centre for Public Health and Development as a Knowledge Management and Corporate Relations Officer in 2013.

She exited six years later to venture into the world of business while also establishing her foundation.

Mukami owns an events company, a fashion house and a blog known as Mukami Speaks where she shares her deep reflections, personal experiences and inspiring content.

The Kena Foundation

Inspired by personal experiences and the realities around her, Mukami established the Kena Foundation in 2021.

According to its profile, Kena Foundation supports premature babies to survive and thrive, with the entity also involved in Maternal Mental Health and Outreach Health Services.

She runs a healing circle that reaches out to women in matters mental health & the parenting and wellness journey through the foundation.

Meeting Isaac Mwaura, surprise proposal & wedding

Mukami met her husband, Isaac Mwaura through a mutual friend and struck up a friendship that took a romantic angle as love blossomed.

A surprise proposal in 2014 paved the way for a church wedding in Nairobi that was attended by high-profile guests.

She walked down the aisle January 2019, cementing her relationship with Isaac Mwaura who was serving as a nominated MP at the time.

The couple exchanged their vows at Citam PAC University, Thika Road with their honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia

Battle with endometriosis

For more than ten years, Mukami has fought a brave battle with endometriosis.

She has been bold in her fight, sharing her experience after undergoing three endometriosis surgeries with the third one also addressing adenomyosis.

"Bent but not broken. I am finally out of the hospital and cannot express enough how grateful I am for all the prayers, best wishes, and unwavering support. The surgery had its challenges, but thanks to the skilled doctors, everything was handled with great care," Mukami shared after a successful third surgery.

Motherhood

In 2017, Mukami and Mwaura were blessed with triplets-two boys and a girl who were born at 28 weeks with Mukami sharing that the pregnancy journey was not an easy one as she had to be on bed rest for a significant period.

Two of the babies, the girl and one boy, did not make it and the couple went home with one baby boy named Njiru Mwaura.

“I have become a different person after losing my two kids. I now have tough skin and a tough heart and it is something that is life time. Even when I introduce myself, I always say, I am a mother of three children, and on my son’s birthday, I celebrate even those two that I lost,” she said.