Pulse dared Nairobians to survive a week with Sh1000 and reactions were wild

Nairobi. The city where dreams are made, and sometimes crushed within 24 hours. If you know, you know.

The cost of living in Nairobi is no joke, and making it through the month is a full-on hustle. From handling rent to paying for transport and food, these are the everyday things we can’t escape, whether we like it or not, it’s just part of the grind.

So, we decided to pose the ultimate test to our fans: Can you survive in Nairobi for a whole week on just Sh1,000?

The response was a mix of “Hapana, wacha mchezo” and “Easy, just watch me.” The comment section of our Instagram post was lit, with fans sharing their survival tactics, or their pure disbelief that anyone could pull it off.

Before we even got to the fans, our very own Pulse presenter, Muthoni Irungu, took a stab at the challenge.

Even with all her budgeting skills, the struggle was real. By mid-day, she was already considering side hustles—selling mayai pasua by the roadside or taking up an extra job at her corporate gig.

The experiment quickly revealed something crucial: watu ni tofauti. There’s a clear divide between those who can budget and those whose money simply evaporates the moment they step outside.

Some fans admitted that a simple 20-minute stroll in Nairobi could cost them Sh500, meaning Sh1,000 wouldn’t even last an hour, let alone a week!

The survivors vs. The skeptics

The responses from our audience fell into two categories:



The Nairobi hustlers: Those who genuinely believed they could make it work and had hacks to prove it.



The realists: Those who laughed at the idea and simply said, “Kama unataka tukufe, si useme tu?”



The hustler’s guide to surviving on Sh1,000

Some fans were more than ready for the challenge, dropping gems on how to stretch that Sh1,000:

Eat every two days – Forget three meals a day; it's all about strategic fasting.

Use a predator – That means walking as much as possible instead of paying for transport. If you know, you know.

Take advantage of office perks – Get to work early for free office tea, skip lunch by pretending to be deeply invested in a movie, then walk home.

Matatu strategy – Only board mathrees when they are already full so you can pay the cheapest fare (bonus points if you sit on the sambaza seat).

Kibanda meals – Chapati dondo or ugali omena for Sh50 max. Forget fancy takeouts.

The non-believers

For others, the challenge was downright impossible:



“Hii naweza maliza kwa smokie stand in one session.”

“Nairobi nikitoka tu nje twenty minutes sina 500.”

“Sai na hii economy, 1,000=500 na 500=200.”

The verdict

Can you survive in Nairobi for a week with Sh1,000? Technically, yes. But it depends on a few things:

Where you work and how far it is – If your job is in a far-off location and matatu fare alone takes up half your budget, just accept your fate. But if you can walk or your fare is minimal, you might just make it.



Your food situation at home – If you did your monthly shopping at the beginning of the month and still have basics like cooking oil, sugar, soap, and unga, then you’ll only be budgeting for small things like sukuma wiki and onions.



Your spending habits – If you can resist impulse buying and avoid things like smokies at the stage or that ka 50 bob lunch, you might stretch your money. But if you’re the type who sees chips and forgets about budgeting, Nairobi will humble you.