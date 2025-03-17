Reality of marrying wrong: Lessons from Dennis Okari's marriage to Betty Kyallo

All these thing were happening at the same time and am caught up in a crossfire. the attention is on me. Deep down there was something I was struggling with. I couldn't answer this ' Was this marriage of God?' I couldn't say yes or no. Years later I'm finding myself asking the question, 'What did I get myself into?' It was never meant to be from the very beginning but we were forcing and just pushing it because we had a child.



I came true to myself and realised this marriage was not really of God and was not meant to be. She was not really my wife. I was not her husband. During that entire period, one of the things that I learnt, God told me to get out of social media. I deleted everything for a year.