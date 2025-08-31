The power of joint statements during breakup & celebs who have embraced it

Breakups are often accompanied by deep emotions that sometimes result in drama as former lovers and partners battle it out in the court of public opinion and the streets of social media where no winner emerges.

A number of celebrities have however chosen a different path, embracing openness and respect when ending things and shunning drama.

They process the breakup, make peace with the decision before putting out a joint statement to update the public without allowing the end of their romantic relationship to spill over into their careers, and role as parents.

Joint statements create control, consistency, and calmness in what could otherwise be a chaotic and emotionally charged process and come with several advantages.

The power of joint statements

Joint statements hold weight as they allow the pair to present a unified narrative and put speculations that would fuel rumours to rest, allowing the pair to focus on their careers and other roles.

A well-crafted joint statement also protects reputation of parties involved and allows them to preserve their privacy. It discourages further intrusive questions by clearly outlining what will and will not be discussed.

They also allow the partners time to process the news and resolve any issues that may arise away from the glare of the public before sharing the news.

By the time they share the news, much of what would result in drama has often been resolved.

Celebrities who have issued joint statements to announce breakup

Maureen Ngigi and Commentator

Maureen Ngigi and Commentator 254 are the latest to join the growing list of celebrity breakups in 2025.

The pair released a joint statement announcing the end of their romantic relationship while also emphasizing their mutual commitment to put family first and work together to give their son the best life possible.

Maureen Ngigi and Commentator 254

Most importantly, we remain devoted partners in raising our son. Our commitment to co-parent with love, respect, and unity is unshakable.

Kate Actress & Phil Director

Kate Actress and Philip Karanja demonstrated maturity, respect and openness when they announced the end of their marriage on September 19, 2023.

Phil Director and Kate Actress

The pair shared their decision in a brief statement while appealing for privacy and moved on with life without drama.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil,” the joint statement read.

