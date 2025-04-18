This is where to attend Easter egg hunts in Nairobi

Easter is here with us. If you are in Nairobi and wondering how you can spend the Easter holiday, you might want to consider the Easter egg hunt.

Perfect for adults and kids, the Easter egg hunt is a fun activity that allows families to bond and create memories outside of home. This year, there are several places in and around Nairobi hosting the Easter egg hunt.

The Hub Karen: They will be hosting the Easter egg hunt on Saturday, the 19th. Other activities that will take place include Easter bunny meet and greet, pop up market and shopping deals.

Adventure Farm, Karen: Their Easter egg hunt runs from Friday, 18th to Monday, the 21st. Ziplining and bunny petting are some of the activities scheduled to take place in addition to egg hunting.

Escape Room Kenya: They will be running their Easter egg hunt from Friday, 18th to Sunday the 20th.

Brackenhurst: Their Easter egg hunt will be happening on Good Friday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Other places hosting the Easter egg hunt in 2025 include Yaya Centre, Museum of Illusions, ABC Place, and Garden City.

If you are around Nairobi and would love to participate in the Easter egg hunt, those are just a few options we can explore.

Easter Egg Hunt Origin & Meaning

Now, if you have never attended an Easter egg hunt, you might be wondering what eggs and bunnies have to do with Easter holidays.

For Christians, Easter is a season to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus.

That said, eggs have been used for centuries as a symbol for Easter. In ancient times, eggs were believed to be a sign of fertility and new life. In Christian traditions, eggs represent the tomb, which Jesus resurrected from.

It is believed that early Christians in Mesopotamia practised this tradition and went ahead to paint their eggs red, representing the blood of Jesus.

What about the Egg Hunt?

The tradition of egg hunting and gifting during Easter is believed to have originated from Martin Luther King. He had the men hiding the eggs and women and children would hunt for the eggs, symbolizing how women discovered the empty tomb of Jesus.

This activity was used to teach children about the significance of Easter in Christianity and has been passed on to generations from the 1700s to date.

The Easter Bunny

A bunny is a common character in Easter celebrations. A legend has it that there was a bunny that would lay eggs, decorate them and give them to good children during Easter.

The bunny evaluated good behaviour and bad behaviour before deciding who to gift. Hence, children were keen to be obedient during Easter to receive gifts from the Easter bunny.

Others believe that the bunny is used symbolically for its fertility nature and ability to bring forth new life every so often. That said, there is no mention of a bunny in the Bible in relation to Easter.

As such, some Christians find the egg hunt and Easter bunny traditions to be irrelevant and choose to focus on the biblical cross as the major Easter symbol.