While Kenyan showbiz personalities project a glossy picture of success, grandiose living and luxury, not all live this life as a number of them are struggling to stay afloat while feeding the public a false image that only the fullness of time and the reality can peel back the mask

Making news is the hallmark of showbiz, and to a number of celebrities, what the public consumes including on social media must be aligned with the success they hope to attain even it means faking it until you make it.

Fueled by a social media that is thirsty for more and those who fail to quench this thirst are soon forgotten, celebrities go to great lengths that for some, is part of the façade of being an upcoming celebrity in Kenya.

It includes a deceptive lifestyle punctuated by well-calculated drama and theatrics to dominate headlines and drive fame.

The making of a false image: Behind the glitz & glamour

Dressing has to be just right with many settling for notable brands, including acquiring the same on credit and focus on building the false image that they project.

Some have been known to purchase or hire classy cars on credit which they pass off as their own with some roping in their lovers in this deceptive scheme by gifting them cars and other expensive articles acquired on credit to reinforce the image of success.

A salesman who works at a leading car yard that also leases cars who asked to be identified as Victor shared with this writer what he knows in this area, confirming that he has rubbed shoulders some celebrities including, two upcoming celebrities who obtained cars from the yard which were later splashed on social media as their own.

The struggle was in paying and at some point one them nearly had the cars repossessed while the second one used the car for a while and returned it to the yard.

He believes that the second celebrity hired the car for the duration as he did not come across the necessary paperwork associated with a purchase.

Many are gullibleand fall for this make-believe lifestyle few caring to confirm the ownership of the vehicles paraded on social media as celebrities enjoying the of making it to showbiz publications, trending on social media and growing their followers while also taking advantage of the publicity to release projects.

Upscale residences but with kings & queens trapped in a dog’s life

The make-believe lifestyle also spills over to their choice of where to stay with many residing in upscale residential areas where they can barely afford the rent.

Only the walls of their homes can reveal the real story of what these kings and queens trapped in a dog’s life go through to keep afloat, a thing that they may not have to go through if they chose to live in houses whose rent they can comfortably afford in estates.

With the image crafted, visits to popular markets where Kenyans rummage through piles of second-hand clothes for the best bargains come it end, just as regular visits to Marikiti and other markets where Kenyans get the best bargains and where they did their shoping previously.

To ensure they still benefit from the competetive prices at second hand clothes markets and Marikiti, some have plugs, including relatives and friends who supply them with the trendiest second-hand clothes which they blend with their few designer clothes to advance the image and generous supply of cabbages and other supplies.

After investing tones of lies to sell a deceptive image, being caught haggling over prices of vegetables, groceries or githeri at a nearby stall would dent the deceptive image of success, luxury and affluence.

Flaunting cash, receipts & evidence of expensive purchases

Who owns the most cash appears to be a growing trend among aspiring celebrities and several have taken to social media to flaunt cash which they allegedly have.

Some have barely been in the industry with their careers yet to pick and earn them the money that they flaunt, and with no known sources of income other than their music.

While some have deep pockets and own what they flaunt, some may have mobilised all their resources or borrowed money from friends for this publicity stunt.

Displaying receipts of expensive purchases or disclosing price tags of treats and products that they own is a familiar game in showbiz and Kenyan celebrities including those who can barely afford it are not left behind.

When reality comes calling & the lucky ones

Clearly living beyond their means, this delicate game of lies leaves them one step away from poverty, with no savings or investments to see them through rainy days.

When fortunes change or when the reality catches up with them, they quietly pack out of their expensive rented houses and move in with friends/relatives or relocate to houses in estates that they can afford.

Those who are bold admit their predicament and share lessons while appealing for financial assistance and help to get back on their feet.

A few are however lucky to their careers pick up while presenting deceptive image of success and transition from faking it to actually making it and are thus spared what their unlucky counterparts go through as they transition from their fake lives to reality.

It is a fact that some have been left grappling with loans obtained to finance the façade, including from friends and relatives.

A few have had the unfortunate experience of fueling social media rumour mills with claims that their expensive acquisitions have been repossessed or have been forced to move to more affordable houses in heighbourhoods that are not upscale.