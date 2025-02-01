Kenya Broadcasting Channel (KBC) has issued a statement confirming that hackers have seized control of its X (formally Twitter) account.

Hackers took control of the account that has more than 800,000 followers on Friday, January 31.

A spotcheck by Pulse News Desk indicates that the 'KBCChannel1' has been changed to 'DeepSeek AI'.

Content posted by the account is not consistent with the national broadcaster.

The account has since been taken over by cryptocurrency scammers with KBC working round the clock to regain full control.

Kenyans took to social media shortly after the hacking incident to flag the suspicious development.

A statement shared by KBC Radio Taifa confirmed the hacking.

KBCChannel 1's X account was compromised, and we are actively working to restore full access. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and advise caution when engaging with recent posts from the account.

The account has been paralysed for more than 17 hours with the national broadcaster yet to gain full control of the control.

No connection with Chinese startup DeepSeek AI

Chinese startup DeepSeek released its AI model this month causing waves in the industry with its equivalent of OpenAI's ChatGTP.

Players hailed it as a breakthrough and an indication that China’s artificial intelligence companies could compete with their Silicon Valley counterparts.