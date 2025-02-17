Djibouti fires back at Ruto over Raila’s AU loss

Djibouti's Director of Communication at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Moussa Mohamed Omar, has strongly responded to President William Ruto’s remarks following the election of Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as the new Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, defeating Kenya’s Raila Odinga.

The election, held during the AU summit in Addis Ababa, saw 33 heads of state vote in favour of Djibouti’s candidate , a decision that President Ruto later expressed disappointment over, stating that Africa had “lost an opportunity.”

Djibouti's Response

In a pointed rebuttal, Ambassador Moussa Mohamed Omar dismissed President Ruto’s claims, accusing him of dishonesty in his assessment of the election’s outcome.

In response to President Ruto claiming Africa ‘lost an opportunity’ is dishonest. Thirty-three heads of state chose Mahmoud, the right choice for Africa’s challenges, refusing to let the AU be hostage to Kenyan domestic politics. Africa deserved better than Raila.

The response underscores Djibouti’s position that the election was decided on merit and regional consensus rather than political manoeuvring .

President Ruto’s Remarks

President Ruto, speaking after the results were announced, did not hide his disappointment over Odinga’s loss.

I am disappointed because Raila Amolo Odinga did not win because he was the best candidate. And I have regret for Africa, that they missed an opportunity to be served by the finest of our continent.

Despite the setback, Ruto praised Odinga’s campaign efforts , stating that he exceeded expectations and represented Kenya with distinction.

Right on this AU chairmanship, Baba made me very proud. He was the best candidate we could put forward. He was available whenever I booked an appointment, he was there. Whenever he had to travel, he was there. Whether it was early morning or late evening, he was present.

He further emphasised that Odinga’s candidacy had united Kenyans, despite the election’s outcome.

Political and Diplomatic Implications

The sharp exchange of words between Djibouti’s government and Kenya’s leadership reflects the high stakes of the AU Commission election.

While Kenya had aggressively lobbied for Odinga’s victory, the overwhelming vote in favour of Djibouti’s candidate suggests a different diplomatic consensus within the AU.

Ruto, however, remained optimistic about Kenya’s future role in continental leadership, stating that Odinga’s campaign had laid the groundwork for future engagements.

We will walk with our heads held high as we go back home to continue the journey of consolidating our country, our progress, and making sure that we drive into the future—united and together.

Looking Ahead

With Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf now set to assume the AU Commission Chair, attention will turn to how he navigates continental challenges and the expectations placed upon him by the heads of state who backed his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Kenya will have to recalibrate its diplomatic strategies following this significant political contest at the African Union.

The exchange between Djibouti and Kenya highlights the complexities of African diplomacy and the competition for continental leadership.