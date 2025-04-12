Billionaires & faces behind 13 iconic shopping malls in Nairobi

Kenya is a thriving economy, with Nairobi being home to some of the continent’s largest shopping malls that add flavour to life, giving every visitor who walks in a befitting lifestyle and shopping experience.

Global brands have also set up shop in the country, making it difficult to miss anything within the borders of Kenya and offering a global shopping experience laced with variety, quality and competitive pricing.

While some of the malls have stood tall for decades, some are new entrants that continue to set new records in the region and the continent at large.

Behind the malls are some familiar names in Kenya, as well as companies attracted by the immense potential that the country holds and a robust economy that is the strongest in the region with the city’s skyline changing and economic opportunities expanding for many.

The Waterfront Mall & the 'chicken billionaire'

By the time of his death, Nelson Muguku who rose from two hens to a billionaire had left his mark in the country with The Waterfront Mall forming part of his vast empire.

Strategically located at the intersection of Lang’ata Road, Karen Road and Ngong’road, the mall has prime space of 25,000 sqm which houses local and international businesses.

Sarit Centre: Defining lifestyle & shopping experience

The iconic shopping mall nestled in the upscale Westlands suburbs has defined shopping and lifestyle experience in the city for decades and is one of the oldest yet stylish malls in the city.

Covering 45,000sqm, the mall that is owned by the family of the late Vidhu Shah continues to stand tall and houses notable businesses.

The enterprising businessman is also behind Text Book Centre.

Yaya Centre: Why go anywhere else?

Nicholas Biwott who was a powerful figure in former President Daniel Moi government left his mark with Yaya Centre.

Tenants at the mall located along Argwings Kodhek Road in Hurlingham include, Amari, Artcaffe, Avane, Chandarana Supermarket, Chinese Kitchen and Cold Stone Creamery.

Galleria: Where every visit turns into a memorable experience

Completed in 2011, the mall added to Nairobi’s reputation as a leading regional shopping hub with a selection of over 70 outlets of the most renowned brands in shopping, dining and lifestyle.

Located at the Junction of Magadi and Langata road and covering an area of 22,000 sqm, the suburban shopping mall promises unlimited experience to everyone who visits it.

Trevor Kanja whose family runs real estate firm Nairobi Homes is the man behind the mall.

Village Market: Pioneer mall that opened up the Kenyan market

Built in 1992, Village Market ushered Kenyans to a new era of global shopping experience with reputable brands and setting shop to cater for Kenyans and expatriates most of whom lived in the neighbouring affluent estate of Runda and Gigiri.

The mall which is located along Limuru Road covers 46,451sqm and is owned by the families of Hamed and Mehraz Ehsani.

Junction Mall: Where lifestyle and shopping experience meet

Since 2004, The Junction mall continues to offer world class lifestyle and shopping experience featuring luxurious shopping, delightful boutiques, and gourmet dining in Nairobi.

Its tenants include fashion stores, a cinemas, food courts, a supermarket with over 100 stores owned by local and international brands in the 256,000 square feet of space.

The mall that is located at the junction of Ngong Road, Naivasha Road and King’ara Road is owned by London-based Actis.

Garden City: The game-changer on Thika Road

The integrated residential, retail and office development project located along Thika Road was a game changer in many ways.

London-based private equity firm Actis, through Actis Africa is the face behind this mall. That is a popular landmark.

Thika Road Mall: Standing tall as other malls rise

Actis Africa has its footprints in the construction and real industry business in Africa with Thika Road Mall forming part of its presence.

For years, the mall was a landmark that stood tall on Thika Road, offering a great shopping and dining experience to city dwellers.

Renowned brands found a home in the iconic mall that still stands tall and has witnessed the rise of other malls in the bustling city.

Lavington Mall: The icon of Lavington

The late self-made billionaire, the late John Kinuthia Makumi who passed on in December 2019 left behind a rich legacy and empire that also includes Lavington Mall that is located along James Gichuru Road in Nairobi.

It is popular with urbane consumer class as well as expatriates and diplomats, with local and international outlets setting shop.

The Hub: The gem in Karen

The real estate boom in the country over the last several years has seen Karen and its environs transform into a thriving suburb with demand for malls and billionaire Humphrey Kariuki steeped in to address this need with The hub.

With an area of 35,077sqm, the mall that was opened on February 4, 2016 has a mix of local and global retail outlets that turn every visit unfolds an unforgettable adventure.

Two Rivers Mall: Where global & local brands find a home & thrive

Covering an area of with a rich mix of local and global retail outlets, Two Rivers mall offers a perfect blend of convenience, global shopping experience, fine dining and lifestyle experience that turn every visit into a memorable experience.

It is a popular weekend family destination with its wide array of entertainment, dining and shopping options.

Industrialist and businessman, the late Chris Kirubi, through Centum Investments gave Kenya one of its biggest malls (65000 squaremeters in floor space) that was opened in 2017 and located on Limuru Road.

Westgate shopping mall: Setting standards since 2007

West gate Shopping Mall opened in 2007 with 350,000 square feet of retail space.

Located in the leafy suburbs of Westlands, the mall quickly became popular among expatriates with its over 90 local and global retail stores, well stocked supermarket and eateries that catered for the needs of thousands who streamed in every day.

It was temporarily closed following the 2013 terrorist attack, with its doors reopened in 2015.

According to Business Daily, Sony Holdings is owned by Alex Trachtenberg and Vishiali Madan.

BBS Mall: The latest attraction in town

Modelled to be a unique one-stop shop centre for commerce that offers the ultimate shopping experience, Business Bay Square Mall in Eastleigh challenged Two Rivers Mall for the crown of the largest mall in the country.

Located opposite Pumwani Hospital, it comprises several levels of retail space totaling 130,000 square meters.

Promising a 7-star hotel, over 3,500 shops, 3 hospitals, 12 banks, 32 restaurants, and 2,200 parking spaces once completed, BBS redefined shopping and lifestyle experience in the country.