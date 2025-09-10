Chilling eyewitness account of city Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu’s final moments

Tragedy struck on the evening of September 9, when prominent lawyer and governance expert Advocate Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was killed in cold blood along Lang’ata/Magadi Road in Nairobi.

According to multiple sources, the shooting occurred on Tuesday evening as Mbobu was heading home.

Detectives report that he was tailed by two men on motorcycles, who opened fire on his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitness Account

Peris Wambugu, a passenger aboard a bus travelling on the busy road, described the moments leading up to the lawyer’s death.

“Waaaaaaa, a live shooting a few minutes ago, Magadi Road. Motorist shot, the shooter escaped via a waiting boda boda rider,” the witness recalled.

“He just walked briskly past our bus, gun in hand. He was fully hooded. The shot guy… may God rest his soul and comfort his family. Ghai, I am shivering.”

The eyewitness said traffic came to a sudden standstill as the attacker calmly walked past other vehicles before hopping onto a waiting motorcycle and fleeing the scene.

The Star reported that Mbobu’s window was shattered, and he sustained at least three gunshots to the chin, slumping lifelessly at the wheel.

His body remained in the driver’s seat as police swarmed the nearly deserted stretch of road, just under a kilometre from Galleria Mall.

Several spent cartridges were discovered at the scene, and his body was declared dead before authorities arrived. The area was sealed off for forensic processing before clearing the road to ease traffic.

Police later confirmed that Mbobu, who was driving alone, had been hit multiple times and died instantly. His vehicle was towed to Lang’ata Police Station as detectives sealed off the scene and collected spent cartridges.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage along Magadi and Lang’ata Roads in an effort to identify and track the hooded assailants.