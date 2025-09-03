Inside high-stakes deal by Ruto, Raila that saved Sakaja from impeachment

An impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been temporarily halted following the intervention of President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) from both the ruling UDA party and the opposition ODM party had united in a bid to oust the governor, citing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

The MCAs accuse Governor Sakaja of sidelining them in key decisions and failing to consult them on development projects within the capital.

Concerns were also raised regarding the allocation and use of the ward development fund and the criteria for awarding bursaries to students.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

In a move to de-escalate the political tensions, President Ruto held a meeting with UDA MCAs and urged them to work with Governor Sakaja, emphasising that an impeachment process would disrupt service delivery in the city.

Similarly, ODM leader Raila Odinga intervened, leading to the party's ward representatives agreeing to put their impeachment plans on hold for a period of 30 days.

In response to the grievances, Governor Sakaja has pledged to foster a more collaborative relationship with the county assembly.

He has committed to involving MCAs in consultations regarding the running of the county and has provided details on the allocation of funds for ward development and bursaries.

For the 2022-2023 financial year, the governor stated that Sh1 billion had been allocated for bursaries, benefiting over 119,000 students.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the truce holds and if the governor's promises of a more inclusive approach will be enough to quell the dissent within the county assembly.

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja with President William Ruto

On the political front, Daily Nation reported that the intervention was also driven by several high-stakes considerations.

One key concern was the risk of triggering disruptive by-election campaigns in the capital should both the governor and his deputy be forced out.

Such an outcome, analysts warned, would destabilise Nairobi politics and create a ripple effect across the country.

There was also fear that an ouster would spark a political showdown with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was seen as likely to exploit the by-election to reassert influence and set the stage for 2027 succession battles.

Additionally, leaders within the Kenya Kwanza–Azimio unity framework expressed unease that government critics could seize on the crisis to undermine the broad-based unity pact, portraying it as fractured and ineffective.