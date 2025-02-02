Justina Wamae mourns mum in emotional midnight post

Justina Wamae is mourning the death of her mother, Jeniffer Wambui Kinyanjui Wamae.

Wamae who was George Wajackoyah’s running mate in the 2022 elections took to social media shortly after midnight to share the heartbreaking news.

In a statement that conveyed the depth of her loss and appreciation for the deceased’s life, Wamae who was the running mate to Wajackoyah on a Roots party ticket thanked God for her mother’s life.

The Inatuhusu Movement founder did not reveal the cause of death in her post.

Confirmed My Mummy is no more. Thank you God for the time you gave us Jeniffer Wambui Kinyanjui Wamae.

Condolence messages

Following the sad news, condolence messages streamed on her social media platforms with the family coming to terms with the loss.

Dr. Gatimu Muchai, PhD: Poleni sana Justina. May her soul rest in peace.

Hon. Patrick Makau MP,EBS,MGH.: Heartfelt commisserations my sister

Ms. Gathecha: May The Good Lord give you and your Entire family courage and comfort at this difficult moments. May the Soul of Mrs Jeniffer Wambui rest well. Peace

Majaliwa: She has left us a strong Kenyan daughter to fight for this country. God rest her in power

Justina Wamae rose to prominence in the 2022 elections, with her eloquence and articulation of Roots party manifesto standing out.

She took on other running mates in a televised debate, selling her candidature alongside George Wajackoyah in a bid to win over voters.

Her efforts failed to see Wajackoyah win the race but paid off with the Roots party candidate finishing third in the contest that was won by President William Ruto.

Rise to prominence & declining Ruto's appointment

Ruto tapped her to join the Human Resources for Health taskforce in the Kenya Kwanza administration in July 2024.

She declined the appointment, citing the fact that she was on maternity leave at the time the offer was made and this would affect her ability to work effectively at the time.

After careful consideration, I have decided to decline your offer given that I’m currently on maternity leave and this development would affect my ability to work effectively at this time

Thank you Mr President William Samoei Ruto for recognizing my strength, capacity, and ability and subsequently appointing me to serve in the presidential task force on addressing human resources for health vide gazette notice NO. 8437.