Kenya Navy at 60: Rich history, successful operations & President Ruto’s praises

The Kenya Navy celebrated its 60th anniversary with President William Ruto who presided over the event highlighting its rich history, successful operations it has undertaken, the critical role it has played in safeguarding Kenya’s sovereignty, securing the country’s maritime borders, and upholding national and regional security.

The President noted that the celebrations marked a significant milestone and 60 years of the Kenya Navy’s service to the nation, dating back to 1964.

This anniversary is, therefore, not just a reflection of the time passed but a tribute to the exemplary professionalism, dedication, and courage that have defined the Kenya Navy’s evolution into a highly respected maritime force.

In his speech at the Mtongwe Naval Base, President Ruto took pride in Kenya Navy’s achievements over the six decades, noting that it has steadily evolved into a capable and respected marine force, renowned for its discipline and excellence.

Kenya Navy's successful operations

He highlighted a number of successful operations that the Kenya Navy has been part of in its rich history.

Since independence, the Kenya Navy has participated in important national and international peace missions and major operations, such as Operation Exodus, Operation Mamba, and Operation Linda Nchi, including the amphibious landing in Kismayu under Operation Sledgehammer, which liberated the city.

In these and many other anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean, the Kenya Navy has been consistent and effective, a critical factor of its success.

Exemplary service in times of crisis

He also celebrated the exemplary service offered by naval officers in times of crisis, with the officers and sailors demonstrating inspiring patriotism, commitment to duty, and commendable courage, often under challenging circumstances.

Our gallant officers and sailors have also provided invaluable humanitarian support during disaster emergencies, such as flooding and mudslides, as well as search-and-rescue operations at sea, among others.

The Head of State also highlighted Kenya Navy’s contributions beyond military operations and extending into nation-building.

I am pleased to highlight its indispensable role in enhancing our national defence capacity. As you know, the establishment of Kenya Shipyard Limited, with the Navy’s provision of key technical personnel and infrastructure, has been crucial to this effort.

Your role in this initiative amplifies our commitment to Kenya’s transformation, particularly in developing our Blue Economy, which holds immense untapped potential. By investing in maritime infrastructure and enhancing its security, we not only improve our naval capabilities but also create opportunities for wealth generation and job creation.

Fallen heroes & patriotic service

Ruto also paid homage to those who have served in the Kenya Navy and paid the ultimate price, noting that their sacrifice, vision and hard work has taken the institution and the country at large to where it is today.

I join you in paying homage to our fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price for the peace we enjoy today. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the men and women of the Kenya Navy, both serving and retired. I honour your dedication, bravery and sacrifice, which form the bedrock of our success today. The Kenyan nation thanks you for your patriotic service.