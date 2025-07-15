Western powers have spoken on new IEBC

A consortium of twelve Western diplomatic missions on Tuesday issued a joint statement welcoming the appointment of the new chairperson and commissioners of Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In the statement, the ambassadors and high commissioners from key partner nations stressed the importance of the commission's independence and urged the government to provide it with adequate resources.

"We welcome the appointment of the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and commissioners," the statement began.

As Kenya's longstanding partners and fellow democracies, we affirm the critical role independent institutions play in upholding the provisions of Kenya's constitution, particularly those guaranteeing free, fair, and credible elections.

IEBC chairperson Dr. Erastus Edung Ethekon

The envoys, including representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada, expressed their confidence that the new leadership at the IEBC would serve the nation impartially.

We trust the new commissioners will carry out their mandate with impartiality, transparency, and professionalism in service to all Kenyans.

Looking forward, the diplomatic missions made a direct appeal to Kenya's legislative and financial arms of government to ensure the electoral body can function effectively.

"We encourage the National Assembly and National Treasury to provide the IEBC with timely and sufficient budgetary support, which is essential to its effective and independent operation," the statement read.

Furthermore, the partners urged for the prompt commencement of electoral activities to ensure maximum citizen participation. "We also urge relevant institutions to take the necessary steps to ensure all eligible citizens can register as voters and participate in the electoral process."

Swearing-in ceremony of new IEBC commission