Why Elachi's prayer in front of Ruto is going viral on social media [VIDEO]

At the 2025 National Prayer Breakfast held on Wednesday morning, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi delivered a raw, emotional prayer that has since gone viral across social media and media platforms in Kenya

Speaking in the presence of President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kidiki, and a roomful of dignitaries and lawmakers, Elachi’s prayer struck a sombre tone, acknowledging the collective failure of Kenya’s leadership.

In her over seven-minute invocation, Elachi confessed on behalf of Parliament and the wider political class, citing corruption, compromised governance, and the neglect of young people as national failings requiring divine forgiveness.

“We have compromised ourselves… we have left our country, our young people in helplessness, in gambling, in pornography,” Elachi prayed.

Father, we have corrupted ourselves. We have become lustful for materialism and forgotten. You are the giver of all wealth.

Elachi’s prayer, delivered with a visible burden, rebuked Kenya’s political elite for misusing the legislative mandate, enacting self-serving laws, and enabling mismanagement of public resources.

She lamented that Kenya had become a “country of tenders” where infrastructural projects are awarded but rarely executed with integrity.

“We misuse our own resources and then we lament,” she prayed. “Father, forgive us that today we might change.”

She called out government officials who allegedly sabotage the president’s agenda for personal gain, criticising a culture of absenteeism and passivity in public office. “We refuse that spirit of ‘what is in it for me?’” she said.

On the topic of parenting and education, Elachi expressed regret that leaders had failed to model discipline and direction for the younger generation, saying, “Today they have rebelled. We are now crying as parents.”

She also addressed social media’s influence on politics and society, urging legislators to “sort out that sector” and stand for values that serve future generations.

Additionally, she denounced tribal politics, election-related bloodshed, and the commodification of Kenya’s sovereignty and resources for foreign interests.

“We changed the laws, we compromised our gates, our airports, our waters, our boundaries,” she said, calling for repentance over what she described as the selling out of national assets for short-term personal gain.

Closing her prayer, Elachi uplifted Nairobi as the “Jerusalem of Kenya,” asking God to restore order across the city, country, and continent, and for Kenya’s resources to lift people out of poverty rather than become a curse.