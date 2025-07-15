Why South Korea experts are studying Kenya's youth

The State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy has announced a collaborative initiative between Kenya and South Korea aimed at understanding the challenges facing Kenyan youth to inform policy and create meaningful partnerships.

The Korean government, through Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS), is conducting a youth-centred development survey targeting the social, psychological, economic, and political aspects of youth life in Kenya.

The research seeks to identify practical policy interventions and opportunities for collaboration to address youth-related challenges.

Prof. Jeon Only and Prof. Bae Yuh Jin from the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) with officials from the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy

The initiative is spearheaded by Prof. Jeon Only, Director of the Africa Human Resource Development Centre – Institute of African Studies, and Prof. Bae Yuh Jin, Director of the Centre for African Culture and History at HUFS.

Speaking during deliberations with senior officials from the State Department, the professors emphasised that the youth demographic poses a global challenge, making it crucial to understand their needs for targeted and effective interventions.

“The youth demographic is not just a Kenyan challenge but a global one, and understanding them is key to developing policies that respond to their needs,” noted Prof. Jeon.

HUFS is among four Korean universities that have applied for research grants from the Korean government to explore the Youth Development question in Africa, signalling increasing interest in youth-focused policy research .

In Kenya, the meeting was attended by senior officials from the State Department, led by Director of Administration Kennedy Kimuyu and Director of Youth Social Development Emily Maina, who welcomed the collaboration as a step towards evidence-based policy-making for youth empowerment.

Kenya’s growing cultural influence in South Korea is opening new avenues for youth-focused partnerships .

Last month, Kenya won the Grand Prize at the prestigious World Cultural Festival in South Korea, outshining 104 other countries.

The annual event celebrates global unity through culture, creativity, and traditional performances.

Out of all the participating nations, only 11 countries were selected to perform on the main stage, and Kenya’s powerful performance, themed “Kumbuka” (Remember), stood out, earning the top award.

A Tribute to the Maasai Warrior Spirit

Kenya’s performance paid tribute to the fierce and fearless Maasai warrior spirit, symbolising strength, resilience, and unity.

The dance portrayed an intergenerational bond, with elder and young Maasai warriors moving in harmony, representing the transfer of courage and wisdom across generations.

“If we remember and set the mindset of a Maasai warrior in our hearts, we can overcome any fear, any challenge.”

Partnership with Kenya’s Youth Ministry

The performance was made possible through a collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports and the IYF International Youth Festival.

The partnership aims to inspire and empower young people by using culture as a tool for global engagement and positive mindset development.