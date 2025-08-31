Gachagua: Why those buying affordable houses will lose homes after regime change

Democracy for the Citizens party leader Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that Kenyans buying the government’s affordable houses will lose their investments when a new regime takes over in 2027.

According to Gachagua, the houses stand on grabbed land and anyone who sinks their money in acquiring them will lose.

The former DP who has been a fierce critic of the Affordable Housing Program stated that the land will be returned back to the initial owners.

To be honest with you, don’t dare waste your resources buying those houses, in two years’ time when the new government formed under the opposition, all houses built by this current government on grabbed land shall be returned to rightful owners, to start collecting rent.

The DCP leader assured anyone who may have lost land to the program that should the opposition win the 2027 election; they will regain their land and all structures erected on them.

President William Ruto inspecting the Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project on Friday, May 24, 2025

Gachagua further accused the government of grabbing land belonging to PCEA Church in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado county.

He added that he will see to it that the church regains the land which he claimed has since been surrendered to an individual to build commercial houses.

I am also told his son has been given go ahead to build a stadium on this land. This stadium will be manned by PCEA Church when we take over the government in the next two years, it is just a matter of time, things will be okay, don’t worry.

Gachagua’s take on corruption

On corruption, Gachagua accused President Ruto of being the godfather of the vice, claiming that he has the habit of bribing members of parliament.

He claimed that the president Ruto splashed money to bribe members of parliament to impeach him as deputy president in 2024.

Nothing is happening in this country. Its corruption everywhere. Statehouse is scene of crime of corruption.

He also accused the President of using money to win back voters in the Mount Kenya region, citing a recent meeting at State House which he claims attendants received money.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Yvonne Okwara

The DCP leader urged Kenyans to pocket the money but remain firm in their resolve to vote out the current regime.

This week over 6000 people from Kiambu were called into State House, each pocketed Ksh.10k to change their stand on mlima narrative. Take the money, but don’t do what that money wants you to do in 2027.