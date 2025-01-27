State House renovations: 5 radical changes Ruto has made

Since assuming office in September 2022, President William Ruto has spearheaded extensive renovations at State House Nairobi, transforming the nearly century-old residence into a modern and functional government facility.

From structural overhauls to aesthetic refinements, the changes reflect a push for modernisation, efficiency, and prestige in Kenya’s highest seat of power.

Courtyard Revamp

One of the first changes Ruto made was the replacement of the asphalt courtyard with grey cabro blocks—twice.

Initially, in early 2023, the traditional tarmac was removed in favour of rectangular cabro blocks to enhance the landscape’s appeal.

However, just a few months later, the cabros were ripped out and replaced again, this time with a square-shaped design featuring curved edges, in a bid to create a more durable and visually appealing layout.

Roofing Overhaul and Dormer Remodel

The iconic red-tiled roof of State House, which had remained a historical landmark for decades, was removed and replaced with a modern, flat-roof design.

Previously featuring two dormers, the new look only has one dormer that now displays the presidential standard. The green vegetation at the base of the building has also been scrapped.

Window Upgrades and Exterior Refinements

The windows of State House have also undergone a significant transformation.

The older arched windows have been replaced with modern, reinforced designs, likely aimed at improving security, energy efficiency, and aesthetics.

The New State House Pavilion

One of President Ruto’s most prominent upgrades is the construction of a brand-new State House Pavilion, replacing the older wooden structure that had served previous administrations.

The new pavilion is a large, open-air structure supported by modern columns, featuring a flat roof with intricate ceiling designs.

Its fascia is adorned with the Kenyan flag colours, and the Coat of Arms of Kenya is prominently displayed, reinforcing its official status.

The pavilion serves as the primary venue for hosting visiting heads of state, Cabinet meetings, visiting delegations, and diplomatic receptions.

New Offices Attached to the Pavilion

In addition to the grand pavilion, President Ruto’s renovations included the construction of new office spaces within the State House compound.

These offices are attached to the pavilion, making it more functional for administrative purposes.