Uhuru issues bold take on Trump's suspension of foreign aid

In a candid statement regarding the recent suspension of foreign aid by former US President Donald Trump, former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Africans to focus on self-reliance and use their resources wisely instead of depending on foreign assistance.

While addressing the East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit, Kenyatta expressed his concern over the emotional response to the news of the aid freeze, describing how he saw people crying over the situation.

He questioned the rationale behind such reactions, saying, "I saw some people the other day crying. Oh, I don't know. Trump has removed money. He said he's not giving us any more money. Why are you crying? It's not your government. It's not your country. He has no reason to give you anything."

Kenyatta emphasised that the aid Trump suspended was not owed to African countries and was a means for the US to appeal to its citizens.

"He's appealing to his people. This is a wake-up call for you to say, okay, what are we going to do to help ourselves? Instead of crying, what are we going to do? What are we going to do to support ourselves?" he said.

The former president’s remarks come at a time when African countries, including Kenya, are feeling the impact of the freeze on US foreign aid, particularly in critical sectors such as healthcare and education.

Kenyatta urged Africans to take charge of their future and utilise their resources more effectively, stating, “Nobody is going to continue holding out a hand there to give you. It is time for us to use our resources for the right things. We are the ones who are using them for the wrong things.”

Kenyatta’s words reflect a broader sentiment that many African leaders are voicing in response to the growing reliance on foreign aid, encouraging a shift toward greater economic independence and sustainable development.