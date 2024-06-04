Belgium's largest airline resumes Nairobi flights after 9 years

Brussels Airlines, Belgium's primary airline and the largest carrier of the country, has made a remarkable return to Nairobi, Kenya, after a hiatus of nine years.
The airline, affiliated with the Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance, landed at Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night, carrying 288 passengers.
The reconnection: A promising development
The resumption of Brussels Airlines' flights to Nairobi is a significant development welcomed by Kenya's tourism sector.
David Tanki, representing the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Board of Directors, expressed enthusiasm over this positive step.
Tanki emphasised that the return of Brussels Airlines signifies the enduring appeal of Kenya as a tourist destination, particularly among Belgian and European travelers.
He highlighted the importance of European travelers, noting their significant contribution to Kenya's tourism sector.
Europe stands as the second-largest source market for Kenyan tourism, with Belgium alone contributing a growing number of arrivals each year.
Brussels Airline expansion to Sub-Saharan Africa
Brussels Airlines' renewed service to Nairobi expands its footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa to 18 destinations.
With Kenya being the second-largest market by frequency, the airline's six weekly flights add to the existing connectivity provided by Lufthansa and Euro wings discover.
This expanded service not only benefits leisure travelers but also caters to diverse travel segments including business, MICE specialists, and charter services.
How Brussels Airline maintains sustainable and responsible travel
Belgian travelers exhibit a preference for eco-friendly and sustainable tourism experiences.
They prioritize authenticity, environmental consciousness, and community engagement in their travel choices.
As international travel gradually resumes, affordability remains a key consideration for Belgian tourists, with cost-consciousness shaping their travel plans.
While international travel numbers are steadily increasing, they have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. However, the strong inclination towards overseas travel among Belgians bodes well for the tourism sector's recovery.
With Brussels Airlines' reentry into the Kenyan market and the evolving travel preferences of Belgian tourists, the future looks promising for sustainable growth and collaboration in the tourism industry.
