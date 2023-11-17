The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to pay taxes through government pay bill

Lynet Okumu

KRA announces new pay bill for taxpayers, here's how to use it

KRA-Signage
KRA-Signage

In an announcement made on Friday, November 17, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has introduced a new PayBill number, 222 222, for all tax payments made through mobile money platforms.

This move is part of the government's broader initiative to consolidate and streamline payments through a single platform, as outlined in the Kenya Gazette No. 16008 of 2022 and the Presidential Directive.

The new payment process, effective immediately, requires taxpayers to use the Payment Registration Number (PRN) or the Reference Number found on payment slips generated from various KRA business systems, including iTax, iCMS, EGMS, and KESRA iStudent.

KRA headquarters in Times Towers Nairobi
KRA headquarters in Times Towers Nairobi
These numbers will serve as the account numbers when making tax payments through mobile money.

KRA guides taxpayers to proceed with tax payment through mobile money as follows:

  1. Enter PayBill number 222222
  2. Enter the PRN (payment registration number) as the account number
  3. Key in the amount as indicated on the PRN
  4. Enter your PIN and click send

For customer-to-business taxpayers, an alternative method involves dialing *222#, selecting the pay by KRA bill option, entering the e-slip (PRN) number, choosing MPesa as the payment method, and entering their PIN to complete the payment

  1. Dial *222#
  2. Select Pay KRA bill option
  3. Enter the E-slip (PRN) number
  4. Select payment mode as M-Pesa
  5. Enter M-Pesa PIN and complete the rest of the process.
KRA-Signage
KRA-Signage

This transition aligns with the government's earlier directive in December 2022, announcing the migration of all state transactions to an online payment portal. The universal PayBill number, 222222, was introduced to facilitate a seamless and centralised payment system for government services.

The digital payments platform is designed to integrate with various electronic payment services in Kenya, including mobile money telephone payment services.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

