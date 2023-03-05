ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

BREAKING: Hackers steal $4 million from Flutterwave accounts, motion filed to freeze accounts connected with stolen funds

Victor Oluwole
As cybersecurity improves, one hacker group laid off 45 employeesNurPhoto / Getty Images
As cybersecurity improves, one hacker group laid off 45 employeesNurPhoto / Getty Images
  • Hackers reportedly stole over $4 million from Flutterwave accounts in Nigeria.
  • Flutterwave has filed a motion to freeze accounts where hackers transferred some of the money.
  • A suit has been filed to investigate accounts holding the stolen funds across various financial institutions in Nigeria.

According to a report from Techpoint Africa, hackers have stolen $4 million (₦2.9 billion) from African fintech unicorn, Flutterwave. The hack occurred in early February 2023 when hackers transferred over ₦2.9 billion from Flutterwave accounts in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Flutterwave's legal counsel, Albert Onimole, reported the case to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, on February 19, 2023. While police investigations are ongoing, Flutterwave seeks to freeze accounts where hackers transferred some of the money.

To investigate accounts holding the stolen funds across various financial institutions in Nigeria, S.A. Adedesin, Legal Officer, State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, filed a suit in the Magistrate Court of Lagos to support Flutterwave’s claims. A motion to freeze accounts in 27 financial institutions in Nigeria, including Access Bank, Kuda, Zenith Bank, and OPay, has been filed.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of press time, it is unclear who hacked Flutterwave or how the hackers got past the company's security. Questions about what this means for the unicorn's customers also remain unanswered. Flutterwave has not responded to our questions.

Flutterwave's users have reported that some commercial banks allowed the money to be moved to other accounts, widening the money trail. Some Twitter users have confirmed that their accounts have been frozen in connection to the hack.

Flutterwave is a digital payments infrastructure company that enables banks and businesses to accept and make payments across Africa. It has raised over $400 million in funding and has more than 290,000 merchants using its platform.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Hackers steal $4 million from Flutterwave accounts, motion filed to freeze accounts connected with stolen funds

BREAKING: Hackers steal $4 million from Flutterwave accounts, motion filed to freeze accounts connected with stolen funds

List of African countries never visited by a sitting U.S. president

List of African countries never visited by a sitting U.S. president

Kenyans are beginning to lose faith in their president, a study reveals

Kenyans are beginning to lose faith in their president, a study reveals

Nigeria, others set to benefit from the World Bank’s $12 billion food relief fund

Nigeria, others set to benefit from the World Bank’s $12 billion food relief fund

Kenya Power explains fault behind nationwide blackout

Kenya Power explains fault behind nationwide blackout

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Africa’s e-commerce sector to grow by 50% in just 2 years - United Nations

Africa’s e-commerce sector to grow by 50% in just 2 years - United Nations

CA approves acquisition of bank founded by Ahmednasir Abdullahi

CA approves acquisition of bank founded by Ahmednasir Abdullahi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eacop pipeline project

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

The last time Russian oil was delivered to a Western African country was in 2018.Getty Images

Russia solicits Ghana’s aid to store its oil as Russia’s oil revenue continues to shrink

EACOP project

French court sides with Uganda and Tanzania in their controversial oil case

AfCFTA

World Bank projects that East Africa will get richer under African Continental Free Trade Area