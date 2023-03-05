ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans are beginning to lose faith in their president, a study reveals

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto
  • Kenya is currently experiencing a rapidly growing cost of living which the president of the country blamed on the former administration. 
  • The president, William Ruto remains optimistic while Kenyans don’t feel the same way.
  • A recent survey shows that most citizens in the country have completely lost faith in the president’s ability to solve the country’s current economic crises. 

The president of Kenya, President William Ruto has relegated blame for the country’s current rising cost of living to the reckless policies of his predecessor’s administration.

He detailed this at the launch of a $130.5 million LPG plant set to be constructed by Tanzanian firm Taifa Gas in Mombasa. He also alleged that the high cost of living is partly the orchestration of the opposition leaders as a sort of anti-government propaganda.

While the president remains optimistic, a survey has revealed that most people in the country do not share his optimism, especially under his leadership.

More than 60% of Kenyans, according to a study by pollster Infotrak between February 21 and February 14, don't think their nation is going in the right way and are concerned about the high cost of living.

High taxes, unemployment, weak administration, bad politics, and poverty were some reasons for pessimism given by those who thought the country was headed in the wrong direction.

While the negative perception of the nation is more pervasive in areas that primarily supported the opposition, including Nyanza, Eastern, Western, Coast, and Nairobi, it is also not overwhelmingly favorable in the president's supposedly political strongholds.

In Central and Rift Valley, the two populated areas where Ruto earned the largest percentage of votes, more than half said residents who took part in the Infotrak poll agreed that the nation is not moving in the right path.

The gloomy atmosphere in these areas stands in stark contrast to the jubilant atmosphere seven months ago, when President Ruto was inaugurated on the strength of a populist campaign that played up his peasant roots while promising to lower living costs in his first 100 days in office and lift the poor out of their misery.

According to the survey, which was conducted on February 21 and 24, the president received a score of 39.6 out of 100 for his efforts to make food cheaper, 42 for his efforts to combat inflation, and 49.6 for his efforts to improve the lives of low-income workers. The severe drought that would likely cause 5.4 million to go hungry between March and June is one of the difficulties the nation is now confronting which may also be beyond the administration's control.

