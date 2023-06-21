Meet the 25 African startups supported by Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

Nigeria, a tech powerhouse, leads the way with 10 remarkable startups making their mark. These Nigerian entrepreneurs are tackling challenges in sectors like healthcare, fintech, and logistics, shaping Africa's digital economy. HealthDart, Evolve Credit, and Periculum are just a few examples of Nigerian startups set to make a significant impact.

Kenya, known for its tech-savvy population, showcases its own brand of innovation with six startups securing a place in the cohort. These Kenyan entrepreneurs are disrupting logistics, construction supply chains, and bookkeeping, among other areas. Fleetsimplify, Jumba, and Uzapoint are leading the way in transforming industries through their cutting-edge platforms.

While Nigeria and Kenya take the spotlight, it's important to recognise the pan-African nature of this cohort. Startups from Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, and other African nations also contribute to the impressive lineup. This diversity underscores the collaborative nature of Africa's startup ecosystem, where entrepreneurs from across the continent come together to drive innovation and address shared challenges.

The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund levels the playing field by providing financial support, resources, and mentorship opportunities to selected startups. This inclusive approach empowers African entrepreneurs to thrive, positively impacting their communities and society.

Here’s the list of the startups in alphabetical order.