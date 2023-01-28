These projections are subject to change depending on various factors, such as global economic conditions and political developments. However, one thing is for certain, the sub-Saharan African economies are ones to watch and will continue to grow in the coming years.
Top 5 economies in Sub-Saharan Africa to watch out for in 2023, according to IMF
It's no secret that sub-Saharan Africa is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies. The region has long been a hub of economic activity and is home to various industries and sectors. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently released new projections for the economies of sub-Saharan Africa, and the results are certainly worth paying attention to.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Here are the top 5 economies to watch in the region, according to the IMF:
- Angola - Angola is set to reclaim its spot as the third-largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, thanks to a return to growth linked to higher oil prices. Angola is the continent's second-largest oil producer after Nigeria, and is also a significant producer of rough diamonds. The IMF expects Angola's GDP to expand by 8.6% this year, reaching $135 billion. This is a significant increase from previous years, and Angola's economy will likely continue to grow in the coming years.
- Ethiopia - Ethiopia is set to replace Kenya as the fourth-largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the IMF. This is due to the easing of armed conflict in the nation and the continuation of ambitious economic reform efforts aimed at opening up one of Africa's fastest-growing but most closed economies. The IMF predicts Ethiopia's GDP will reach $126.2 billion this year, expanding by 13.5%. This is an impressive figure, and Ethiopia's economy will likely continue to grow in the coming years.
- Nigeria - As the largest economy on the continent, Nigeria maintains its top spot in sub-Saharan Africa's economic rankings. The IMF predicts that Nigeria's GDP will hit $574 billion this year. This is an impressive figure, and Nigeria's economy will likely continue to grow in the coming years.
- South Africa - The IMF predicts that South Africa will retain its position as the second-largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, with a GDP of $422 billion this year. This is an impressive figure, and South Africa's economy will likely continue to grow in the coming years.
- Kenya - According to the IMF, Kenya's GDP is projected to record a slower growth of 2.4% this year due to the aftershocks of the Covid-19 pandemic, drought, election jitters, and disruption of global supply chains. The IMF predicts that Kenya's GDP will reach $117.6 billion this year, behind Angola and Ethiopia. Despite this slower growth, Kenya's economy is still one of the top economies to watch in the region.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke