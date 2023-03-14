In its 2023 Top Companies List, Y Combinator has categorised the top companies into Private, Public, Exits, and Breakthrough categories, listing and ranking them by valuation. The Top Private list comprises 294 companies, all of which are valued at over $150 million, with more than 90 worth more than $1 billion. Here are the top private African companies that Y Combinator has nurtured:
Top African companies 2023: Y Combinator's game-changing startups in Africa
Since its establishment in 2005, Y Combinator has been empowering entrepreneurs across the globe by providing seed funding, mentorship, and resources to startups. With a strong focus on Africa, the US-based accelerator has helped fund and develop several successful African companies that are now household names.
Recommended articles
- Flutterwave: Flutterwave is one of the fastest-growing payment companies in the world. The company has processed close to $20 billion in payments and 100 million transactions across over 33 African countries where it currently operates. It has attracted significant investment from experienced Fintech investors such as Ycombinator Continuity Fund (investors in Stripe), Greycroft (investors in Braintree and Venmo), Greenvisor Capital, Omidyar Network, and Glynn Capital, amongst others. Flutterwave was named Africa’s best fintech company at the Apps Africa Innovation Awards in 2017.
- Wave: Wave Mobile Money provides an app-based financial solution to save, transfer, and borrow money. Created by two Americans to lower the cost of mobile money transactions, Wave Mobile Money is on a mission to make Africa the first cashless continent.
- Instabug: Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company was founded in 2014, and its software development kit (SDK) is used by Android, iOS, Cordova, Ionic, Xamarin, and web developers during beta testing as well as in live production versions of their apps.
- Breadfast: Breadfast is Egypt’s leading online grocery brand. It operates a fully vertically integrated supply chain, delivering 3,500 SKUs on-demand in under 60 minutes. Its selection includes a range of freshly baked bread, coffee, fruits, vegetables, eggs, dairy, meat and poultry, alongside a range of CPG staples designed to serve a household’s daily and weekly needs.
- Reliance Health: Reliance Health uses technology to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible in emerging markets. Through an integrated approach that includes affordable health insurance, telemedicine and a combination of partner and proprietary healthcare facilities, Reliance Health offers innovative healthcare solutions that meet the needs of emerging markets, including Nigeria, Egypt and growing.
- 54Gene: 54Gene is an African genomics research, services and development company addressing the need to include under-represented African genomic data in research, which could lead to medical breakthroughs and new healthcare solutions worldwide.
- Kobo360: KOBO360 is powering African enterprises through technology. The company was founded in 2018 to solve the inefficiencies in Africa’s supply chain by creating a platform that connects manufacturers and cargo owners with truck operators, to move their goods seamlessly across the continent.
- Nomba: Nomba provides Banking and payment to 200k+ small businesses in Nigeria through point-of-sales solutions. Launched in 2017 as "Kudi.ai", a chatbot that responds to financial requests on social apps, Nomba spent its first five years empowering independent businesses to act as neighbourhood banks offering basic financial services such as cash withdrawal, transfer and bill payments to all Nigerians, especially those in underserved communities.
- Yassir: Yassir is the leading super App in the Maghreb region set to change how daily services are provided. The company operates in 45 cities across Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, with recent expansions into France, Canada, and Sub-Saharan Africa, with backing (~$200M in funding) from VCs from Silicon Valley, Europe, and other parts of the world.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke