How Vesha's club launch went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

The launch of the club on Saturday July 29 was attended by a host of celebrities who turned up to support the young entrepreneur.

Akothee stole the show after gracing the event with her ex-boyfriend, Nelly Oaks.

Betty Kyallo, Eddie Butita, Mwende Macharia, Dr Ofweneke, actress Jacky Vike aka Awinja, actress Wilbroda, and JB Juura were among those who attended the launch.

Others are Sadia, Sandra Dacha, Phoina Tosha, Sean Andrew, Cebbie Koks, Rue Baby, Pinky Ghelani, Karen Nyamu and Mungai Eve.

Vesha expressed gratitude, hailing the venture as a dream-come-true and thanking everyone who turned up for the launch.

“Welcome to the grand opening of Chateau 254 Cellar & Gastro Club! A dream turned reality, where food, wine, and friends unite. To my exclusive invited guests, I am eternally grateful that you graced my occasion with your presence. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey of flavors and friendship!” Vesha stated.

Pinky Ghelani who was among those in attendance praised the wine collection found at the outlet, noting that it is an ideal spot to share intimate talks with people who matter and hosting celebrations.