Auntie Jemimah announces the death of her baby

In an Instagram post seen by Pulse Live Kenya, Jemimah said she gave birth to her baby girl Nduta at 34 weeks but sadly she had passed on.

“On 29:9:21, my girl arrived at 34weeks, sleeping. I held her in my arms and said goodbye. I am broken, oh so broken that there was nothing I could do to bring her back to life.

I therefore will be taking a sabbatical to mourn my Nduta the best way I know how and for as long as it takes. Thank you for the love and support. Auntie will be back,” she wrote.

Jemimah's funny skits, which she does in Kikuyu have earned her hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and social media.

Auntie Jemimah also co-hosts Gukena drive show with Wagura wa Githui (Monday to Friday) and she also has another show on Sunday from 10am on Gukena FM.

In August this year, Auntie Jemimah surprised her fans with news of her pregnancy, by sharing an exquisite photo capturing her baby bump, stating that’s she is excited about the new chapter in her life.

“32. New chapter. New Title” wrote Auntie Jemimah.

The news of Auntie Jemimah expecting her first child excited a good number of fans and followers who could not help it but gush over her with lovely comments.

Auntie Jemimah and Size 8 both grieving

The news comes only hours after celebrity couple Dj Moh and Size 8 announced the death of their unborn baby.

Size 8 said that doctors had to perform an emergency operation to save her life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Statement below

“Jehovah my God My Father through Jesus Christ I am grateful for life!! I would have died but you choose to save me. Though my little baby didn't make it I know she is well in your hands!!! Thank you, God, for allowing @ladashabelle.wambo and @muraya.jnr to continue enjoying the presence of their mum!! In all things, you remain to be God God all by yourself and everything working together for good in our lives!! Hallelujah!!

My dear @djmokenya we are victorious!

To Dr Nyamu and the team @komarockmodern it was a very dangerous critical emergency operation Coz of high blood pressure but by God's grace you managed to keep me alive may God forever bless you and increase you!!

All praise be to Elohim the living......