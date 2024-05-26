The sports category has moved to a new website.


Butita winds up U.S. visit shopping for designer items with Duale & Itumbi [Video]

Charles Ouma

Eddie Butita
Eddie Butita

Kenyan content creator Eddie Butita has wrapped up his visit to the US with a shopping trip in which he was seen shopping for designer items.

The SPM Buzz CEO was spotted alongside Defense CS Aden Duale and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah checking out different designer items during the shopping trip.

He shared a video taken at a luxury brand shop in which he was seen fitting a designer jacket.

The Kikuyu MP is seen assisting the content creator to try out the jacket with Defense CS looking on.

Duale then gives Butita a thumbs up, with the Leader of Majority in Parliament also affirming.

The video caused excitement among his followers on social media with other celebrities also commenting.

Blessednjugush: Waambie uko na mabeste😢😢😢😢

Mccainekirujnr: “When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen.” It’s that time for you mahn 🙌❤️

kemei221: Butita Chilling with the big boys. A bro is winning 🙌

hopekidhk: Bro hata mshipiii kindly…. Letea maboyz kitu najua umejaza suitcase ma chocolate

Butita’s star has been on a steady rise, with key accomplishments in his journey to the top as a content creator and an entrepreneur.

From a rookie comedian on Churchill Show, Butita has evolved to an entertainment personality shaking hands with globally-recognised legends and a notable digital media entrepreneur.

He made it to the list of President William Ruto’s entourage during the Head of State’s visit to the U.S.

The content creator took to social media in celebration, thanking the President for including him in his delegation.

He noted that his inclusion is a clear sign that the creative industry is part of the conversation.

“Leaving for USA today. Thank you His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto for chosing me to accompany you to the United States of America State Visit hosted by the USA President His Excellency President Joe Biden.

“The fact that I'm part of the Head of states delegation is a clear sign and we are happy that the creative industry is part of the conversations we are going to have during this trip.” Butita wrote.

Other digital creators and journalists who accompanied the President during the three-day state visit included were a battery of Kenyan journalists from various media houses, celebs like Kate Actress, environmentalist Anita Soina, and Sharon Mundia, among others.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
