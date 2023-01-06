6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

From the beautiful photos and videos of pregnancy announcements to the exciting delivery news and eventually letting us walk the journey of growth from when they are a toddler, and teenagers to adulthood.

It’s not easy, as many of them say, but the thought of having a little being, watching them grow right before your eyes and through your hands is the sweetest feeling ever.

This great love has pushed some of these celebrities to do extraordinary things for their children. From giving them unique names, giving expensive gifts, and even composing sweet lyrics to praise, encourage and thank them.

Here are a few celebrities in Kenya who have written beautiful songs for their children.

Wahu

Award-winning singer Wahu got all excited when she got a baby girl back in 2006. She celebrated her daughter Tumiso Mathenge with a hit song that brought an MTV Award home, Sweet Love.

In the song, Wahu professed her love, and how she was going to spend all of her days thinking about and taking care of her first child

Currently 16 years old, Tumi has grown to be the sweetness that her mother saw from the very beginning. Passionate about life and real beauty in her social media posts.

Diana Bahati

In July 2022, Diana Bahati and her husband revealed that they were expecting baby number three in a beautiful song that shouted acceptance and love to the then-unborn baby.

"Najua hunioni, hunioni, ila unaniskia, kila siku niko mbioni nikikutafutia," the lyrics of the song rhyme.

In the song, Diana assures the baby through the song that she, together with her daddy will provide warmth, food, security, care, and everything that she will need.

Nadia Mukami

Standing out as one of the best songs in her latest EP Bundle of Joy, Nadia dedicated a song Kai Wangu featuring her ex-boyfriend Arrow Bwoy.

Haseeb Kai Junior was born on March 2022 and has for sure been a bundle of Joy for his parents.

Lillian Nganga

The former Machakos County First Lady shocked many towards the end of December 2022, when she announced on her Instagram that she had recorded a piece for her son, Utheri.

Lillian, who is now married to Juliani, expressed her gratitude for being the mother to Utheri in the song.

"When I pray for my boy nakuombea my boy, health, love, peace, and joy, you make life so full, Niko kilele cha furaha, I'm honored to be your mother, I'll always be here my boy." She sang.

Thee Pluto

One of the most popular content creators in Kenya, Thee Pluto put together a song for his baby girl Zoey Pluto professing how much he loves her.

The song dubbed My Baby, featuring Tanzanian artist Wyse, also praises his wife, Felicity Shiru for enduring all the hardships during the pregnancy period.

Brown Mauzo